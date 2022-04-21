Israeli company funds mental health shelter for Ukrainian women refugees

A number of Israeli organizations set up a shelter this week on the Ukraine-Poland border in order to assist women who escaped the war with Russia and are in need of psychological treatment.

The shelter was founded in a cooperative operation between cryptocurrency company Celsius and the international humanitarian organization TAG. The initiative is being led by Mike Naftali, CEO of a nonprofit named Topaz and former head of an organization that cared for at-risk youth.

Some four million people have exited Ukraine since the fighting began approximately two months ago, many of then women whose husbands were left behind, the shelter's founders said in a statement. A growing number of atrocities are being reported in cities that were occupied by the Russian army, including rape and sexual abuse. In addition, Ukrainian women arriving in new countries are vulnerable and have fallen victim to attempts to coerce them into prostitution or other forms of exploitation.

The shelter is meant to serve as a safe home for some of these women. Teams of mental-health experts will treat them there and provide the care need to recuperate from the harrowing past two months.

Daniel Leon, CEO of Celsius, donated $100,000 to the initiative and opened a fund for employees to donate as well.

Children at the newly turned daycare center for Jewish refugees in Krakow, Poland, April 10, 2022. (credit: JROOTS)