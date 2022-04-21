The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli company funds mental health shelter for Ukrainian women refugees

The shelter was set up on the Ukraine-Poland border and will greet women in need with teams of mental health experts in order to help them overcome their trauma.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2022 18:58
A shelter for women in need of psychological treatment located at the Ukraine-Poland border and funded by an Israeli company. (photo credit: Courtesy)
A shelter for women in need of psychological treatment located at the Ukraine-Poland border and funded by an Israeli company.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

A number of Israeli organizations set up a shelter this week on the Ukraine-Poland border in order to assist women who escaped the war with  Russia and are in need of psychological treatment.

The shelter was founded in a cooperative operation between cryptocurrency company Celsius and the international humanitarian organization TAG. The initiative is being led by Mike Naftali, CEO of a nonprofit named Topaz and former head of an organization that cared for at-risk youth.

Some four million people have exited Ukraine since the fighting began approximately two months ago, many of then women whose husbands were left behind, the shelter's founders said in a statement. A growing number of atrocities are being reported in cities that were occupied by the Russian army, including rape and sexual abuse. In addition, Ukrainian women arriving in new countries are vulnerable and have fallen victim to attempts to coerce them into prostitution or other forms of exploitation.

The shelter is meant to serve as a safe home for some of these women. Teams of mental-health experts will treat them there and provide the care need to recuperate from the harrowing past two months.

Daniel Leon, CEO of Celsius, donated $100,000 to the initiative and opened a fund for employees to donate as well.

Children at the newly turned daycare center for Jewish refugees in Krakow, Poland, April 10, 2022. (credit: JROOTS)Children at the newly turned daycare center for Jewish refugees in Krakow, Poland, April 10, 2022. (credit: JROOTS)


Tags women therapy Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Noam Chomsky: Ukraine must make concessions to Russia's demands

NOAM CHOMSKY is accused by the author of numerous inaccuracies and the projection of ‘a crippling ideological rigidity.’
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by