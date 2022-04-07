The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine claims over 300 cases of rape, sexual violence by Russian forces

Russian soldiers are "rapists without any moral boundaries," the Ukrainian military claimed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 04:28

Updated: APRIL 7, 2022 04:29
Soldiers walk to see destroyed Russian military vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)
Soldiers walk to see destroyed Russian military vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Over 300 cases of rape by Russian forces, including of girls aged 12-16, were reported in Ukraine, Ukraine's Armed Forces alleged on Monday.

"Russia is raping Ukraine," the military said. "They are bombing our cities, plundering, murdering, raping women."

On Sunday, a picture emerged on social media showing the bodies of three women and one man piled under a blanket.

The three women were all naked and had been partially burned, photographer Mikhail Palinchak claimed, according to The Guardian, fueling allegations that Russian forces are committing sexual violence against Ukrainian women, a war crime.

"We have had several calls to our emergency hotline from women and girls seeking assistance," Kateryna Cherepakha, president of gender equality and human rights organization La Strada Ukraine said. 

"We haven’t been able to reach them because of the fighting," Cherepakha added.

Service members of pro-Russian troops walk along a road during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road near the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) Service members of pro-Russian troops walk along a road during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road near the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine was seeking to verify allegations of sexual violence by Russian forces.

"These include gang rape and rapes in front of children," she said. "There are also claims of sexual violence by Ukrainian forces and civil defense militias."

The list of reported abuses committed by Russian soldiers against Ukrainian civilians continues to grow, as the retreat of Russian forces from formerly occupied areas reveals indications about their activities.

Hundreds of corpses were found in Bucha, near Kyiv, earlier this week in an incident now referred to as the Bucha Massacre

Graphic images from Bucha have caused world leaders, including Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, to vehemently condemn the scenes.



