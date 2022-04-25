The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Chinese navy launches hypersonic anti-ship missiles in public display

China’s demonstration comes after a US Navy carrier strike group conducted routine drills off of the Korean Peninsula last week in cooperation with Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 04:13
Iran, China and Russia hold naval drills in the northern Indian Ocean (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran, China and Russia hold naval drills in the northern Indian Ocean
(photo credit: REUTERS)

China’s launch marks the first public demonstration of the “YJ-21” or “Eagle Strike 21” hypersonic anti-ship missile, said to be designed to target aircraft carriers, in what seems to be a demonstration of china’s naval capabilities in warning to the US Navy.

The surprising display of naval power came ahead of the Chinese navy’s 73rd anniversary, which was last weekend.

In a video clip of the apparent launch, the YJ-21 is launched from a Type 055 vessel, a guided-missile destroyer said to be the largest, most advanced destroyer in China’s fleet.

The Type 055 has 112 vertical launch missile cells and is designed as a multiple-role destroyer, armed with various weaponry to tackle different objectives.

Air defense, anti-missile defense, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons are all within the 055’s capabilities.

Arming Type 055s with YJ-21 missiles was intended to deter foreign ships, mainly the US navy, from getting involved in the event of an attack on Taiwan. Beijing-based naval analyst Li Jie told the South China Morning Post.

“The matching of the Type-55 and YJ-21 missile was designed for anti-access and area-denial to counter America’s maritime hegemony in the region,” Li said.

China’s Demonstration comes after a US Navy carrier strike group conducted routine drills off of the Korean peninsula last week in cooperation with Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force.

Zhou Chenming, a researcher at the Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank in Beijing, agreed on Li’s analysis.

Zhou pointed to recent “unlimited US military assistance to Ukraine”, as well as a US congressional group that visited Taiwan in a surprising show of support that rattled Chinese authorities.

“Beijing is worrying that the unlimited US military assistance to Ukraine and a recent American congressional group tour to Taiwan might make Taipei believe Washington may provide the same help in the event of a conflict between the mainland and Taiwan,” Zhou said.



Tags China Navy missiles taiwan usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by