Chinese navy launches hypersonic anti-ship missiles in public display

China’s launch marks the first public demonstration of the “YJ-21” or “Eagle Strike 21” hypersonic anti-ship missile, said to be designed to target aircraft carriers, in what seems to be a demonstration of china’s naval capabilities in warning to the US Navy.

The surprising display of naval power came ahead of the Chinese navy’s 73rd anniversary, which was last weekend.

In a video clip of the apparent launch, the YJ-21 is launched from a Type 055 vessel, a guided-missile destroyer said to be the largest, most advanced destroyer in China’s fleet.

The Type 055 has 112 vertical launch missile cells and is designed as a multiple-role destroyer, armed with various weaponry to tackle different objectives.

Air defense, anti-missile defense, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons are all within the 055’s capabilities.

Arming Type 055s with YJ-21 missiles was intended to deter foreign ships, mainly the US navy, from getting involved in the event of an attack on Taiwan. Beijing-based naval analyst Li Jie told the South China Morning Post.

“The matching of the Type-55 and YJ-21 missile was designed for anti-access and area-denial to counter America’s maritime hegemony in the region,” Li said.

China’s Demonstration comes after a US Navy carrier strike group conducted routine drills off of the Korean peninsula last week in cooperation with Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force.

Zhou Chenming, a researcher at the Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank in Beijing, agreed on Li’s analysis.

Zhou pointed to recent “unlimited US military assistance to Ukraine”, as well as a US congressional group that visited Taiwan in a surprising show of support that rattled Chinese authorities.

“Beijing is worrying that the unlimited US military assistance to Ukraine and a recent American congressional group tour to Taiwan might make Taipei believe Washington may provide the same help in the event of a conflict between the mainland and Taiwan,” Zhou said.