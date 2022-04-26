The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Polish miner found alive in collapse that killed 6 others

Two mines belonging to state-owned JSW have seen fatal accidents over the past week, and Poland's prime minister has said safety standards will be checked.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 19:30
Polish President Andrzej Duda walks at the site of the Borynia-Zofiowka coal mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, Poland. April 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Polish President Andrzej Duda walks at the site of the Borynia-Zofiowka coal mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, Poland. April 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Polish rescue workers have reached a miner trapped underground since a tremor shook the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in southern Poland on Saturday morning, an official at the pit said on Tuesday.

"Just before 3 p.m. a team from the Central Mine Rescue Station reached one of the victims," Marcin Golebiowski, a director at the mine was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP.

"Currently, an attempt is being made to get him out from under the water and transport the injured man to the base, and then to the surface."

Of 52 workers who were in the mine when the tremor happened, 42 managed to escape themselves. Six of those left trapped underground have since been found dead.

"We will try to locate the other three employees," Golebiowski said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda walks at the site of the Borynia-Zofiowka coal mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, Poland. April 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS) Polish President Andrzej Duda walks at the site of the Borynia-Zofiowka coal mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj, Poland. April 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS)


Tags poland europe accident rescue mission
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by