The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

This Holocaust Remembrance Day we remember the Jewish property that was looted - opinion

These days, when we all bring up the memory of the Holocaust, we must also remember the open debt of the looted Jewish property.

By ARON MOR
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 21:01
‘Woman in Gold’ portait by Gustav Klimt. (photo credit: Courtesy)
‘Woman in Gold’ portait by Gustav Klimt.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Holocaust-looted Jewish property tangibly reminds humanity of what happened to Jews during the years of World War II. The government needs to step-up its efforts for restitution, as Holocaust survivors are passing away rapidly, to achieve a fair and just solution.

These days, when we all bring up the memory of the Holocaust, we must also remember the open debt of the looted Jewish property. The struggle for the restitution of Jewish property is of great importance as part of the memory of the Holocaust because it tangibly reminds humanity of what happened to Jews during the years of World War II.

Much property has not yet been restituted to its owners and heirs when many countries refuse to restitute it or have the laws of restitution enacted in a way that in practice does not allow it to be restituted, thus meaning: “Hast thou killed, and also taken possession?” The state comptroller recently published a severe audit report, Restitution of the rights and property of victims and Holocaust survivors confiscated in European countries during Nazi rule and its allies, which includes a map of these countries including Germany, Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Romania.

Incidentally, even in terms of the reparation’s agreement with Germany, a debt of one-third of the agreement for East Germany, which is currently valued at $17 billion, remains open. This issue will be raised in early May in a High Court of Justice petition by twenty Holocaust survivors and second-generationals, and organizations led by Adv. Gilad Sher, with the aim of ordering the government to demand from Germany the completion of the agreement.

These issues must be completed soon and negotiated with the refusing countries, since according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, Holocaust survivors die at a rapid rate of 42 survivors on average every day! After all, they deserve to enjoy this property at the end of their lives.

Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Rhere is a continuing failure to deal with the issue because the Jewish organizations that began dealing with it in the 1990s failed to address it for many reasons, and in the government the issue is entrusted to the wrong place by the small ministry for Social Equality, which lacks any authority on the issue, and has entrusted the matter in a disrespectful manner with an external consultant.

The right place for the subject is in the Ministry of Justice because property rights are in human rights that the Ministry of Justice in Israel, in the European Union and in other countries, trusts. The custodian-general of the Ministry of Justice is the only one who has been given legal powers to restitute property owned by Israeli citizens abroad. The Foreign Ministry also has an important role to play considering its international activities and ability to provide a healthy platform.

In fact, Yair Lapid, the foreign minister who is due to be prime minister, a second-generation Holocaust survivor, can win over the healing of the process and the justice he will do. To his credit, he made history when he was the first foreign minister of Israel to freeze diplomatic relations with another country, Poland, amid a dispute over the restitution of Jewish property. Lapid is now expected to transfer full government care for the restitution of Jewish property from the Ministry of Social Equality to the Ministry of Justice, where its rightful place is.

As a lesson from the Holocaust, the time has come that at the international level, investigations into crimes against humanity will also include looting of property, so that the looters can be prosecuted.

The writer is researching Jewish property restitution. His doctoral dissertation was cited by the state comptroller in the Comptroller’s Report on Jewish Holocaust Property Restitution for 2022. He served as senior adviser on Jewish property restitution in the Prime Minister’s Office and senior director of the Department for Jewish Property Restitution in the Ministry for Senior Citizens (currently called the Ministry of Social Equality).



Tags Holocaust jews Holocaust Remembrance Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by