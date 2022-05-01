The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

The Russian Foreign Minister attacked the President of Ukraine in an interview in Italy and reiterated the claims that Ukraine has elements of Nazism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 1, 2022 23:43

Updated: MAY 1, 2022 23:56
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia (photo credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
(photo credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attacked Ukraine and its president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday during an interview in Italy, claiming that "the fact that he is a Jew does not negate the Nazi elements in his country. I believe that Adolf Hitler also had Jewish blood."

"Zlansky can promote peace between the states if he stops giving orders to his Nazi forces that border on crime," Lavrov added.

In an interview with an Italian television channel, Lavrov came out against the media in Western countries, saying that "They are misleading people. The media is talking about Russia's goals in the operation in Ukraine, which do not exist at all."

Lavrov even accused Ukraine of using mercenaries and Western military officers, without presenting any evidence to support his claims.

Lavrov also accused the West of "stealing" Russian money, through the sanctions it imposed on his country, stressing that "we just want to ensure the security of the pro-Russian Ukrainians in the east of the country."

According to Lavrov, Russia has never interrupted the negotiations efforts toward an international agreement that would prevent the use of nuclear weapons in future wars. He added that Zelensky frequently changed his position in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, "he hurts the talks, deliberately sabotages them." 

Lavrov also remarked that the upcoming anniversary of Russia's liberation at the end of World War II will have no bearing on Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.

"Our soldiers won't base their actions on a specific date," Lavrov said when asked whether the May 9 anniversary would mark a turning point in the conflict.

"We'll commemorate our victory in a solemn manner but the timing and speed of what is happening in Ukraine will hinge on the need to minimize risks for civilians and Russian soldiers," he added, speaking in Russian through an Italian interpreter.



Tags Russia ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

One-third of Russian olim left Israel after 1 month with new passport, cash

REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport.
4

Ukraine-Russia War: Russia forced to use outdated Soviet equipment - GUR

BM-27 Uragan (Illustrative).
5

Photos of far-right GOP Rep. Cawthorn partying in lingerie shared online

Rep. Madison Cawthorn arrives for a House Republican conference meeting in the US Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC, May 12, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by