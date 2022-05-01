The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine president says he met United States' Pelosi in Kyiv

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 1, 2022 09:24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he had held a meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and shared a video of her visit.

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom ... Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi said in a video shared by Zelensky on Twitter.



US and UK held talks regarding China's threat to Taiwan
By REUTERS
05/01/2022 02:37 AM
Police officer seriously injured after being run over near Shoham
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2022 12:38 AM
Missile lands near Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base
By REUTERS
04/30/2022 09:29 PM
Imam of Lod arrested for incitement, calls to violence against Israelis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2022 05:01 PM
Russia says risks of nuclear war must be kept to minimum -TASS
By REUTERS
04/30/2022 04:02 PM
Israeli couple attacked, car stolen in West Bank city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2022 03:52 PM
France to strengthen military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/30/2022 03:12 PM
Large fire breaks out in North near Elyakim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2022 02:13 PM
Palestinian caught trying to enter Israel dressed as a woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2022 10:59 AM
Al Aqsa: Fight breaks out after peaceful prayer goers block rioters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2022 08:01 AM
Dangerously strong winds expected at the Kinneret on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:36 PM
Israel's Timna Nelson-Levy wins judo gold at European Championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 06:53 PM
Israeli judoka Shira Rishoni wins bronze at European Championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 04:27 PM
Israelis should leave Transnistria - Foreign Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 03:12 PM
More than 3,000 people lost in sea crossings to Europe in 2021
By REUTERS
04/29/2022 12:50 PM
