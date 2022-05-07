The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia uses Libyan, Syrian mercenaries, US Senior Defense official confirms

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 7, 2022 06:44

Updated: MAY 7, 2022 06:47
A view shows a graves of a civilian killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 3, 2022. A grave board reads: "Kolesnikov Anatoly Ivanovich". (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
A view shows a graves of a civilian killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 3, 2022. A grave board reads: "Kolesnikov Anatoly Ivanovich".
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russia has reportedly been using mercenaries from Libya and Syria, according to a transcript published by the US Defense Department on Wednesday.

The transcript quotes the senior defense official saying that the Wagner Group "has been operating in the Donbas and that they have recruited from places like Syria and Libya and that they use Syrian and Libyan fighters."

The official went on to say that the exact number of fighters nor their location is confirmed.

The Wagner Group first became active during Crimea's annexation by Russia in 2014 and has been consistently accused of war crimes and human rights abuses, according to a BBC investigation into the organization. The report also states that GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency, funds the organization.

However, the Russian government has denied any connection they may have with the Wagner Group. The group also operated in some parts of Africa and Syria.

People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Multiple sources reported, also on Wednesday, that the group is allegedly linked to multiple civilian massacres in Mali. Wagner members in the country are regarded as "Russian instructors," according to a report by The Guardian citing internal Malian army documents.



