Erdogan advisor: Turkey 'not closing door' to Sweden, Finland NATO entry

Turkey, the second-largest military in NATO, has officially supported enlargement since it joined the US-led alliance 70 years ago.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 14, 2022 16:13
PIGEONS FLY in front of a large poster of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa. (photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
PIGEONS FLY in front of a large poster of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa.
Turkey has not shut the door to Sweden and Finland joining NATO but wants negotiations with the Nordic countries and a clampdown on what it sees as terrorist activities especially in Stockholm, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Saturday.

"We are not closing the door. But we are basically raising this issue as a matter of national security for Turkey," Ibrahim Kalin, who is also the president's top foreign policy advisor, told Reuters in an interview in Istanbul.

Erdogan surprised NATO members and the two Nordic countries seeking membership by saying on Friday it was not possible for Turkey to support enlarging the alliance because Finland and Sweden were "home to many terrorist organizations."

Any country seeking to join the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance needs the unanimous support of the members of the military alliance. The United States and other member states have been trying to clarify Ankara's position. Read full story

Sweden and its closest military partner, Finland, have until now remained outside NATO, which was founded in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union in the Cold War. The two countries are wary of antagonizing their large neighbor but their security concerns have increased since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

TURKEY'S PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden shake hands before a NATO summit in Brussels last month. Whatever tensions exist in US-Turkish relations have more to do with other issues such as Erdogan's authoritarian actions. (credit: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters)

Stockholm is widely expected to follow Helsinki's lead and could apply for entry to the 30-nation military alliance as early as Monday.

Kalin said the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) - designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union - was fund-raising and recruiting in Europe and its presence is "strong and open and acknowledged" in Sweden in particular.

"What needs to be done is clear: they have to stop allowing PKK outlets, activities, organizations, individuals and other types of presence to...exist in those countries," Kalin said.

"NATO membership is always a process. We will see how things go. But this is the first point that we want to bring to the attention of all the allies as well as to Swedish authorities," he added. "Of course we want to have a discussion, a negotiation with Swedish counterparts."

'Mutual point of view'

Turkey, the second-largest military in NATO, has officially supported enlargement since it joined the US-led alliance 70 years ago.

For years it has criticized Sweden and other European countries for their handling of organizations deemed terrorists by Turkey, including the followers of US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty says an attack on any NATO country should be seen as an attack on all. While Sweden and Finland have long had close relations with NATO, they are not covered by its security guarantee.

Turkey has criticized Russia's invasion, helped arm Ukraine - which is not in NATO - and tried to facilitate talks between the sides but opposes sanctions on Moscow. It wants NATO "to address the concerns of all members, not just some," Kalin said.

Asked whether Turkey risked being too transactional at a time of war, and when Finnish and Swedish public opinion favors NATO membership, he said: "One hundred percent of our population is very upset with the PKK and FETO (Gulenist) presence in Europe."

"If they (Finland and Sweden) have a public concerned about their own national security, we have a public that is equally concerned about our own security," he said. "We have to see this from a mutual point of view."

Kalin said Russia's sharp criticism of Finland and Sweden over their plans was not a factor in Turkey's position.



