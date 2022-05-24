The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia taunts US on global food security crisis

"Russia expects a record-breaking harvest of wheat in 2022," said Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov. "What the US is going to offer?"

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 24, 2022 00:09
Spray Fertilizer Pesticide Tractor Agriculture. (photo credit: MAX PIXEL)
Spray Fertilizer Pesticide Tractor Agriculture.
(photo credit: MAX PIXEL)

Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov taunted the US State Department on Secretary Antony Blinken's remarks on the global food security crisis, in a tweet on Monday. 

Russia and US food fight

"Russia expects a record-breaking harvest of wheat in 2022," wrote Ulyanov, Russia's representative to international organizations in Vienna. "We stand ready to offer to export 25 million tons of grain through the port of Novorossiysk during the period of 5 months (from August 1 to December 31). What the US is going to offer?"

Ulyanov was responding to the US State Department, which called on countries with "significant grain and fertilizer reserves as well as those with financial resources" to help to tackle the food crisis.

"The United States has announced more than $2.3 billion in new funding for emergency food assistance to meet global humanitarian needs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Blinken said on Wednesday at the UN's Global Food Security Call to Action meeting. "Today, given the urgency of the crisis, we're announcing another $215 million in new emergency food assistance. And we'll do much more.  We expect our Congress very soon to approve approximately $5.5 billion in additional funding for humanitarian assistance and food security."

40 NGOs signed a statement supporting food crisis counter-efforts, said Blinken. He and US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield also met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the issue.

Grain field (credit: INGIMAGE)Grain field (credit: INGIMAGE)

Ukrainian exports blockaded

Blinken and experts have warned that the world would face a global food crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine War disrupting normal food supply lines. Novorossiysk, the port that Ulyanov referred to, is on the Black Sea —Where blockaded Ukrainian ports like Odesa also lie.

"They continue to be able to, from a maritime perspective, blockade major Ukrainian ports like Odesa, so there's still nothing getting in economically," Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby

President [Vladimir] Putin is blocking export of Ukraine’s grain and foodstuffs.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

In addition to the maritime blockade, Ukraine, considered the "breadbasket of Europe," has been unable to administer fields in warzones.

Ukrainian crop drop

In mid-April, Ukrainian agriculture officials said that Ukraine's 2022 corn exports could fall from 23.1 million tonnes in 2021 to 17 million in 2022. Ukraine is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, but exports could drop this year from 5.3 million tonnes to 3.4 million tonnes. Reuters reported at the end of April that Ukrainian grain exports were cut in half — Falling from  86 million tonnes to 41.4 million tonnes.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, Agricultural ministry and Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) have all accused Russia of stealing hundreds of thousands of tonnes of grain from occupied Ukrainian territory. The Intelligence Directorate also claimed that Russia has stolen millions of dollars of farming equipment, as well as cabbage and potatoes. 

"I personally hear this from many silo owners in the occupied territory. This is outright robbery. And this is happening everywhere in occupied territory," Agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said, according to Reuters.

GUR claimed that the stolen grain would likely be sold in Syria and other  Middle Eastern countries.

Infertile conditions in Russia

Farmers worldwide are also feeling the impact of sanctions on Russia, which provides 13% of the world's fertilizer output.

Russian fertilizer and coal billionaire Andrei Melnichenko warned in mid-March that fertilizer prices, and consequently food prices, would soar in the wake of the war, and peace was needed as soon as possible. 

The Russia-Ukraine war "has already led to soaring prices in fertilizers which are no longer affordable to farmers," said Melnichenko, who founded EuroChem, one of Russia's biggest fertilizer producers.

He said that food supply chains had already been disrupted by COVID-19 before the impact of the war.

Now it will lead to even higher food inflation in Europe and likely food shortages in the world’s poorest countries

Andrei Melnichenko

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags United Nations Russia ukraine Antony Blinken food security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
3

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
4

IRGC officer who planned attacks against Jews, Israelis worldwide killed in Tehran

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by