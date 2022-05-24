The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
At least 11 killed in central Mexico in apparent gangland attack - report

A piece of cardboard was found at the scene with a message apparently written by a drug cartel saying it had targeted a rival gang in the attack, Mexican news website reported.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 24, 2022 16:27

Updated: MAY 24, 2022 16:28
Crime scene tape. (photo credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)
More than a dozen gunmen opened fire in two bars and a hotel in the central Mexican city of Celaya late on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding several more in an apparent gangland shooting, local media said.

Some 15 gunmen took part in the attack in the gang-ravaged state of Guanajuato that also left at least five people injured, Mexican newspaper El Universal said.

The assailants also threw molotov cocktails in the attack, according to the paper.

A piece of cardboard was found at the scene with a message apparently written by a drug cartel saying it had targeted a rival gang in the attack, news website Sin Embargo reported.

Local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Guanajuato has become one of the most violent regions of Mexico in recent years, as drug gangs battle for control.



Tags violence mexico shooting
