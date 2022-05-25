The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Texas shooting: Shooter posted photos of guns on Instagram before attack

18-year-old Salvador Ramos also crashed his car before entering the school premises, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: MAY 25, 2022 11:47

Updated: MAY 25, 2022 11:49
A police vehicle is seen parked near of a truck believed to belong to the suspect of a shooting at Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 21 people on Tuesday, posted Instagram stories that featured guns before walking into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He was killed by police. 

Who is Salvador Ramos?

Ramos shot and killed his grandmother before entering the school, according to multiple news sources. Texas Governor Greg Abbott told reporters that he "has no further information about the connection between those two shootings."

The shooter also tagged a stranger in his Instagram stories that featured his guns. His account was later taken down after the shooting occurred, according to the New York Post. Ramos reportedly messaged the stranger "I'm about to" hours before the incident took place, but the stranger did not know what he meant, according to multiple reports. 

Ramos also worked at a Wendy's for a year and quit a month ago, the restaurant's manager told The New York Times, who added that he had abnormal behavior and would "keep by himself."

A TikTok account under the handle "Salv8dor_" was deleted the same day and was possibly linked to Ramos, Newsweek reported. It is unclear if TikTok deleted the account.

People react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO) People react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

A former classmate of Ramos said that the gunman texted him photos of firearms and ammunition days before the shooting, CNN reported. He also said that Ramos rarely attended class, and was teased by others for what he wore and his poor financial situation.

Ramos also crashed his car near a ditch before entering the school premises, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada told CNN.

Law enforcement engaged Ramos but was nevertheless able to enter the school building, where he "entered several classrooms and started shooting his firearm," Estrada said.

Ramos was also wearing body armor at the incident. Police officials said that Ramos started firing  “whoever’s in his way,” the New York Post reported.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



