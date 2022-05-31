The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Blinken, Saudi FM discuss Iranian nuclear threat in call

The call between the two comes on the heels of Biden's decision to retain Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp on its foreign terror list.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MAY 31, 2022 07:14

Updated: MAY 31, 2022 07:15
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrive to deliver remarks to reporters before meeting at the State Department in October. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrive to deliver remarks to reporters before meeting at the State Department in October.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister.

“The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the challenge posed by Iran’s nuclear program and its destabilizing behavior in the region, and opportunities for greater cooperation on regional issues,” the State Department reported in a statement following the conversation.

According to a readout of the call, Blinken thanked his peer for the efforts to strengthen and extend the truce in Yemen, “and they discussed efforts to avert the economic, environmental, and humanitarian threats posed by the Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea region.”

“The Secretary underscored the importance of international support for Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasized the need for a global response to the food security crisis resulting from President Putin’s brutal war,” the statement reads. 

Biden prepares for Middle East visit

The call between the two comes on the heels of Biden's decision to retain Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp on its foreign terror list, a move that had been understood to be a stumbling block in reviving the 2015 Iranian deal, and as the President expected to visit the region in the upcoming weeks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud deliver remarks to reporters before meeting at the State Department in Washington, US, October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud deliver remarks to reporters before meeting at the State Department in Washington, US, October 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

No date has been set for Biden's visit, but it is widely believed that it would take place at the end of June and could possibly include a Biden trip to Saudi Arabia.

Biden has yet to visit the region since taking office in January 2021. 

The US is eying a possible deal involving the islands of Tiran and Sanafir on the edge of the Gulf of Aqaba, otherwise known as the Strait of Tehran that could lower oil prices in the US and push forward the normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The story about such a deal was first reported last week by Walla News.

Egypt, which has had possession of the islands, has already agreed to transfer them to Saudi Arabia, but both Israel and the United States have to sign off on the deal.

Israel captured the islands from Egypt during the Six-Day War and they were part of the territory ceded to Egypt in its 1979 peace deal, in exchange for an international peacekeeping force backed by the US. 

US-Saudi relations

Two top US envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk visited Saudi Arabia last week. That trip came a week after Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman was in Washington where he met with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, McGurk and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz was in Washington at the same time, where he also met with Austin.

Biden has until now avoided meeting with Muhammad Bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Price. Shortly after taking office, the Biden Administration released a US intelligence report which found that Bin Salman was responsible for approving an operation that killed Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. 

However in recent months, as gas prices reached an all time high, the administration reached out to the kingdom, asked that it would boost oil production. The Saudis, according to media reports, refused. 



Tags saudi arabia israel saudi arabia middle east news Middle East Antony Blinken
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by