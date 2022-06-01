Canadian Friends of Hebrew University & The Philanthropists Present:

The hidden art of giving: In conversation with Gail Asper

Tuesday, June 14

9 am PST | 12 pm EST | 19:00 Israel time | 17:00 UK time

Click here to watch the online interview!

Gail Asper, the president of the Asper Foundation and the daughter of Israel Asper, z”l, the prominent Canadian business leader and entrepreneur, says that her mantra for philanthropy is ‘give as you live.’ In her view, everyone can and should support their local community campaigns. “Even a small gift can be inspiring,” she says.

Asper is featured in the third episode of ‘The Philanthropists,’ a new video series hosted by Ralph Benmergui, Canadian television and radio personality, presented by the Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, which delves into the lives of those who give, exploring their sense of purpose and what makes giving meaningful.

In this episode, Gail Asper discusses the meaning of Tikkun Olam – repairing the world – as it relates to philanthropy, the legacy she wants to leave, and the importance of strengthening human rights, particularly in light of her family’s leading role in the creation of the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, the only museum in the world that is dedicated to a global perspective of human rights.