Ukraine slams Macron for Russia remarks, say 'he can only humiliate France'

Macron's stance has been repeatedly criticized by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe, as they see it as undermining efforts to push Putin to the negotiating table.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2022 19:02

Updated: JUNE 4, 2022 19:04
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin give a press conference after a summit on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 9, 2019 (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
Ukraine rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday for saying it was important not to "humiliate" Russia, a position Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba said "can only humiliate France."

Macron has sought to maintain a dialog with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

His stance has been repeatedly criticized by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe, as they see it as undermining efforts to push Putin to the negotiating table.

"We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means," Macron said in an interview with regional newspapers published on Saturday.

We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means

President Emmanuel Macron

"I am convinced that it is France's role to be a mediating power."

Kuleba responded on twitter: "Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it."

"Because it is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives."

Macron has spoken with Putin regularly since the invasion as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire and begin a credible negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow, although he has had no tangible success to show for it.

"I think, and I told him (Putin), that he is making a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history," Macron said.

France has also supplied offensive weapons including Caesar howitzer canon taken from French army stocks. Macron said he had asked weapons manufacturers to accelerate production.



