UK prosecutors authorize indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the United States after being convicted in 2020.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 17:58
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City (photo credit: REUTERS)
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City
(photo credit: REUTERS)

British prosecutors said on Wednesday they had authorized charges to be brought against former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein on two counts of indecent assault against a woman 26 years ago.

"Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) Special Crime Division.

The CPS said the alleged assault took place in August 1996 in London. London's Metropolitan Police said the accusation involved a woman, now aged in her 50s.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the United States after being convicted in 2020 of assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actor Jessica Mann.

That conviction was upheld by a New York appeals court last week.

HOLLYWOOD'S DISGRACED Harvey Weinstein. (credit: Thomas Hawk/Flickr) HOLLYWOOD'S DISGRACED Harvey Weinstein. (credit: Thomas Hawk/Flickr)

The verdict was considered a landmark in the #MeToo movement where women came forward to accuse dozens of powerful men of sexual misconduct. Many view the accusations against Weinstein, which surfaced in 2017, as the key spark for that movement.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," Ainslie said.



Tags United Kingdom Harvey Weinstein MeToo
