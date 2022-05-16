Journalist who kickstarted #MeToo, exposed Weinstein, honored by TAU

Jewish-American journalist Jodi Kantor, famous for exposing the sexual abuse allegations against American film mogul Harvey Weinstein, was awarded an honorary degree by Tel Aviv University in a festive ceremony during the 2022 Board of Governors meeting.

Kantor, a journalist for The New York Times, was recognized for her pivotal contribution in her work, especially regarding the expose of Weinstein, which kickstarted the #MeToo movement calling for powerful figures, especially in Hollywood, to be held accountable for sexual abuse. The expose was widely lauded and is cited as a generation-defining moment in journalism, winning Kantor a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 in the process.

In total, TAU awarded 11 individuals and one organization with honorary degrees for making a positive impact on the world.

These recipients included Prof. Katalin Karikó, developer of the mRNA-based vaccine platform that proved instrumental in combating COVID-19; theoretical physicist Sir Michael Victor Berry; influential neurobiologist and geneticist Prof. Cornelia Bargmann; philanthropist and business sector leader James S. Gertler; Jewish history scholar Prof. Jehuda Reinharz; Prof. Bernd Huber, president of Munich's Ludwig Maximilian University; philanthropist and industry leader Solomon Lew; evolution expert Prof. Jurgen Renn; and former Banks of England and Canada governor Mark J. Carney, who was awarded the George S. Wise medal.

Honorary degree recipients (credit: ISRAEL HADARI)

Also recognized was the Iranian American Jewish Federation of New York, which was awarded an Honorary Fellowship.

All these honors were awarded by TAU Board of Governors chairwoman Dafna Meitar-Nechmad, president Prof. Ariel Porat and rector Prof. Mark Steif.

“The honorees of this event are all driven by a deep social consciousness, whether in the areas of academia, business, civic service or philanthropy, and their contribution is boundless,” Meitar-Nechmad said.