The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Quds Force member confirmed on Irani flight to Argentina

Five passengers were suspected of having ties to the IRGC, and their passports were confiscated. One has now been confirmed as a member of the Quds Force. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 23:18
Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

The Israeli Embassy in Argentina on Thursday confirmed that a member of the IRGC Quds Force had been found among the passengers on an Iranian Mahan Air cargo plane on Sunday.

The Iranian plane had been leased to a Venezuelan state-owned airline and was en route from Mexico when it landed in Argentina.

Five passengers were suspected of having ties to the IRGC, and their passports were confiscated. One has now been confirmed as a member of the Quds Force. 

A Tweet from Venezuelan political scientist Walter Molina Galdi read: "The Israeli Embassy in Argentina confirms that one of the [individuals aboard] the detained Conviasa plane is a member of the Quds force, a division of the IRGC, which are considered terrorists by the US."

The tweet included the full statement from the embassy. 

The embassy also expressed its concern over the activities of Mahan Air and Fars Air Qeshm in Latin America. They have a history of being used to transfer weapons, manpower and equipment for the Quds Force. 

"These events testify to the attempts by the Islamic Republic of Iran — through the IRGC and the Quds Force — to continue establishing and spreading its influence all over the world," the embassy added. 

"This includes South America, with the goal of serving as a terror base for the entire continent." 

This is a developing story. 



Tags argentina iran israel Venezuela IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by