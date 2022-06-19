The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
India will start enrollment under new military recruitment plan this month

The plan has also received criticism from some defense experts, who say it could weaken the structure of the forces and have serious ramifications for national security.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 17:17

Updated: JUNE 19, 2022 17:20
Enrollment under India's new armed services recruitment plan will commence this month, top defense officials said on Sunday, despite protests against a scheme that will drastically cut tenure and offer fewer service benefits at the end of contract.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 14 set out a policy called Agnipath, or "path of fire," designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces. 

The scheme sparked violent protests in northern and eastern parts of the country, with thousands of young men attacking train coaches, burning tires and clashing with officials, after which the government tweaked some of the rules.

The plan has also received criticism from some defense experts, who say it could weaken the structure of the forces and have serious ramifications for national security in a country which shares often-tense borders with Pakistan and China.

But top defense officials say Agnipath is a transformational reform implemented to revamp security infrastructure.

"Why should it be rolled back? This was a long-pending reform," Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary in the defense ministry, told reporters in New Delhi.

The details of the plan

Under Agnipath, 46,000 cadets will be recruited this year, and only 25% will be kept on at the end of their four-year terms. The cadets will go through training for six months and will then get deployed for 3-1/2 years.

One of the biggest concerns is the fate of the soldiers after they finish their term, but Puri said the government will ensure those enrolled under the scheme find suitable jobs when they are discharged.

He said anyone participating in violent protests would not qualify for the defense services under the scheme.

On Sunday the federal home ministry said it would reserve 10% of vacancies in the paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles, a unit in the Indian army, for those who have passed out of the army under the scheme, while the defense ministry said it would reserve 10% of its vacancies for those who have completed the scheme.



