The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

No deal to end gun violence, US Republican lawmaker says

"The issue that we have here is that we don’t have a bill," Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee told Fox News.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 18:23

Updated: JUNE 19, 2022 18:25
Police tape is pictured at a crime scene after a deadly mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, June 5, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/BASTIAAN SLABBERS)
Police tape is pictured at a crime scene after a deadly mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, June 5, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BASTIAAN SLABBERS)

Lawmakers remain far apart on the most important gun safety issues now under debate in Congress, a Republican senator said Sunday, casting doubts on hopes that the United States could pass the first federal gun legislation in decades.

"The issue that we have here is that we don’t have a bill," Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee told Fox News Sunday.

"I kept asking to see text and it became apparent that they didn’t have a bill and in fact they don’t have a deal at all,” Lee said.

US lawmakers called to action

Lawmakers have been under pressure to reduce gun violence after two mass shootings last month at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. 

A law enforcement personnel works at the scene of a mass shooting in Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, US, May 25, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA) A law enforcement personnel works at the scene of a mass shooting in Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, US, May 25, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA)

Last week, John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator in US Senate efforts to craft a bipartisan gun safety bill, walked out of the talks, while the lead Democrat remained optimistic that lawmakers could vote on legislation before leaving for a two-week July 4 recess. 

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have an agreement on a series of "very broad promises,” Lee said. "But on the most contentious, controversial, potentially impactful provisions there is no language."



Tags congress shooting senate usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

'Shoot a Jew in the head' graffitied near Toronto university

Computer Science and Engineering Building (CSE), York University

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by