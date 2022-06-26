The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

At least 20 found dead in South Africa bar with no explanation

The cause of the deaths is currently unknown but there has been speculation by locals that the patrons were either exposed to some form of poison or killed in a stampede.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 15:41

Updated: JUNE 26, 2022 15:56
South Africa police investigating deaths at East London tavern (photo credit: REUTERS)
South Africa police investigating deaths at East London tavern
(photo credit: REUTERS)

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead at the Enyobeni Tavern in South Africa's East London city, Police officials said. Two more people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to local broadcaster eNCA.

According to local police, 17 people died at the scene, and three later died in the hospital.

A total of 35 people have been reported missing, according to a community list seen by News24.

The cause of the deaths is currently unknown, yet there has been speculation by locals that the patrons were either exposed to some form of poison, an incident that resulted in a large number being injured and killed in a stampede, or a combination of both.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation as we speak," a police spokesman told the Newzroom Africa television channel.

"We do not want to make any speculations at this stage," Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

Brigadier Kinana added that most of those found dead were young adults aged between 18 and 20.

At the tavern, police found bodies strewn bizarrely across tables, chairs and on the floor, seeming as if they "dropped dead on the spot" with no obvious signs of injury. Unverified images, allegedly from the tavern, depicted the gruesome scene and indeed showed no visible signs of injury.

Police minister Bheki Cele has deployed a top forensic and pathology team from Pretoria to investigate what led to the death of 20 people at Enyobeni Tavern in the Eastern Cape.

Addressing an angry crown at Scenery Park, Cele said they also needed to find out from the owner why the venue only had one exit and entrance.

“At first, we were told that this was a stampede, but by the looks of things, there was no stampede that took place,” Cele said.

“I do not want to speculate on the cause of death; that’s why we brought the top forensic team so that if the cause of death was some poison, they will let us know.”

Siyanda Manana, a spokesperson for Eastern Cape's health department told News24 the dead bodies were taken to various nearby mortuaries.

"We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death," Manana added.

"We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death."

Siyanda Manana

This is a developing story.



Tags south africa police poison investigation death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

Russia warns of 'non-diplomatic' response to Kaliningrad restrictions

Lithuanian Army soldiers hold Lithuanian and NATO flags during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of Lithuania's membership in NATO in Vilnius, Lithuania March 30, 2019.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by