Veteran fundraiser to lead development of largest philanthropic project in Zionist world 

Boaz Meir to become International Development Director of World Zionist Village in Beersheba

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 21:23
JNF-USA World Zionist Village Rendering (photo credit: JNF-USA)
JNF-USA World Zionist Village Rendering
(photo credit: JNF-USA)

Jewish National Fund-USA has appointed veteran fundraiser Boaz Meir to the role of International Development Director, World Zionist Village. Colloquially known as “the Village,” the 20-acre project to be located in the heart of Be’er Sheva represents the largest philanthropic capital project in the Zionist world.

“I am beyond humbled to accept this challenge and responsibility that marks the next chapter in a conversation our organization’s founding father, Theodor Herzl, started over 120 years ago,” said Meir. “As an Israeli and a proud member of the Jewish people, I want my own children and future generations across the world to grow up and be proud of their Zionism, Judaism and heritage. Our World Zionist Village will achieve this and so much more.”

Meir formerly led Jewish National Fund-USA’s Mountain States region for nine years. In 2019, he also assumed responsibility for fundraising in the Pacific Northwest and, in a short time, built that campaign to a seven-figure sum annually while also developing a team of local lay leaders. In addition, Meir served as the lead professional of the organization’s Gaza Envelope Task Force.

Boaz Meir (Credit: JNF-USA)Boaz Meir (Credit: JNF-USA)

“The appointment of Boaz to this highly impactful role is the result of an intensive 12-month international recruitment process, said World Zionist Village Chair, Joe Wolfson. “The fact that Boaz was promoted from within speaks to the high caliber of our organization’s professionals who work hand-in-hand with our ambassadors across the country to support our homeland.”

Jewish National Fund-USA President, Dr. Sol Lizerbram added: “The powerful momentum and excitement driving the development of our World Zionist Village will be taken to an even higher peak as Boaz engages our philanthropic community across the country and world.”

 “The World Zionist Village is an unprecedented project of size, scope, and scale the likes of which our Zionist philanthropic community has never seen,” shared Co-Chair, Fundraising, Ken Segel. “Our Village will be a destination where teens from around the world will come to learn about their heritage, where community groups, congregations, and other leading organizations will gather to begin a new conversation about our people’s future. I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Boaz in raising the funds necessary to make this project a reality. He has proven himself over his tenure at JNF-USA to be one of our most effective fundraisers who has helped countless philanthropists support Israel and her people in their own unique and meaningful way.”

Co-Chair, Fundraising, Bernice Friedman, echoed Segel’s sentiment sharing her excitement for what the project will achieve. “Just as Israel brought Jews from around the world together, so too will our World Zionist Village attract millions of people from every corner of the globe who want to be authors in the next chapter of our People’s enthralling story.”



