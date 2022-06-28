The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian space agency Roscosmos shares images of NATO summit location

Russia accused Ukraine of receiving information from private Western satellite companies through NATO.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 14:08

Updated: JUNE 28, 2022 14:19
A police officer patrols at the Madrid Fair before a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 27, 2022. (photo credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS)
A police officer patrols at the Madrid Fair before a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 27, 2022.
(photo credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS)

Russian space agency Roscosmos shared satellite images of the building in the Spanish capital of Madrid where the NATO summit is taking place, identifying it as a "decision-making center" that "supports Ukrainian nationalists," Pravda reported Tuesday.

Roscosmos further shared coordinates of other "decision-making centers" in the US, France, UK and Germany, including the Pentagon.

This comes as the NATO summit, a three-day meeting of leaders of 30 NATO member states and allied nations, takes place in Madrid, and are expected to label Russia a major threat and decide on aid to Ukraine.

Satellites: Eyes in the sky on both sides?

But Ukraine is also being accused of benefiting from satellites. 

According to Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, private Western satellite firms are sending information for NATO and, consequently, to Ukraine, RIA reported.

A satellite image shows an overview of Snake Island and Russian Ropucha ship, March 13, 2022. (credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS) A satellite image shows an overview of Snake Island and Russian Ropucha ship, March 13, 2022. (credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

In an interview with RIA, Rogozin specifically called out Maxar for doing this and also alleged the formation of a single data cloud that NATO is supposedly using to send information to the Ukrainian military.

This also follows allegations made by Russia that privately US satellites took pictures of Snake Island in the Black Sea prior to Ukraine launching a series of strikes on the island.



Tags Russia ukraine space NATO Satellite Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
3

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
4

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x
5

Israeli scientists discover how to make elderly human skin young again

Elderly hand (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by