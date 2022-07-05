The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

I felt safer near Gaza than Highland Park -Israeli survivor of shooting 

"I'm familiar with gunshots," she said, but at first she told herself the bangs she heard were typical July 4th sounds — fireworks and firecrackers.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 5, 2022 02:01
Highland Park Public Library (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Highland Park Public Library
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Deborah, an Israeli-American resident of a Gaza periphery community, was with her family the Highland Park 4th of July parade when a shooter opened fire.

"We were a few feet way from his targets," Deborah told The Jerusalem Post.

"I'm familiar with gunshots," she said, but at first she told herself the bangs she heard were typical July 4th sounds — fireworks and firecrackers.

"This is Highland Park there are no guns here," she recalled thinking. "Yes there are, America's crazy now."

Deborah ran with her small children and family, taking cover behind nearby vehicles. The kids, ages five and seven, were crying and frightened.

Children, carrying a Highland Park Aquatics banner, pause after hearing gunfire, at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. July 4, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from social media video (credit: Gina Troiani-Solorio via REUTERS) Children, carrying a Highland Park Aquatics banner, pause after hearing gunfire, at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. July 4, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from social media video (credit: Gina Troiani-Solorio via REUTERS)

Police confirmed that the shooter had fired at the parade from a rooftop.

Peering out from behind the cars, Deborah saw a bleeding person being given aid. On the other side, she saw a bloodied, unmoving body. At the time of the interview, local media had reported that six people had been murdered, and dozens were injured.

Police told Deborah and her family that they had to evacuate, but it was unclear where they could run to. They took shelter in a local shop.

"I knew this happened in America, but you don't think it's going to happen in Highland Park."

Deborah

From the shop windows they could see police running around, desperately and unsuccessfully looking for the shooter. At the time of writing the police still hadn't caught the gunman — According to police a white male around 20 years old, with long black hair and a small build, wearing a blue t-shirt.

Eventually, the authorities informed them that they could leave the area by car.

"We're physically okay but this is beyond traumatizing," Deborah said.

Unable to escape terror

Her children had waited three years to visit and take part in the American Independence Day parade. Instead of enjoying the carnival, they were hiding from gunfire.

Deborah recalled how not long before the parade, her daughter had heard fire works and told her mother that she thought she heard Iron Dome, the Israeli anti-rocket defense system, activating. Deborah told her daughter that they didn't have to worry about things like that in America.

"They just can't get away from terror," said Deborah. "We live on the Gaza border and we came here for a peaceful vacation."

Residents of the Gaza periphery often face the danger of rocket and mortar strikes, among other terrorist threats. Deborah noted that at least there its known were the danger is coming from, the Israel Defense Forces are present, and there is warning before the explosive projectiles fall.

"I knew this happened in America, but you don't think it's going to happen in Highland Park," said Deborah.

Possible Jewish connection

The US had recently been rocked by deadly mass shootings, such as the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 young students and two teachers dead.

Deborah wondered about the shooters motives, "Is he antisemitic, is he anti-American?"

She described the Highland Park neighborhood as "pretty Jewish." Deborah added: "Something happens like this in an upper to middle class, half Jewish area you have to wonder."

At least two of the dead were reported to be Jewish, and ZAKA reported that some of the injured was Jewish as well. Among the dead was an elderly Jewish man, the emergency rescue organization said. The Israeli Midwest Consulate was reportedly in touch with the community and authorities.

The shooting happened four blocks away from a Chabad center, Chabad news reported on Monday night. In a video of the incident, it appears that a klezmer band was playing when the shooter attacked. According to Chabad, the Jewish community is often quite involved with the parade, usually having a menorah float.

"Devastated to hear the news from Highland Park, where a day of celebration became a day of tragedy," said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid late Monday night. "My thoughts are with the families of the victims and all the American people. Today as always, Israel stands with our American friends."

"I am following the horrible news from Highland Park." said Yinam Cohen, Israeli consul general to the US Midwest. "Our hearts and prayers are with the members of the community. We thank the local authorities for their immediate response."

Deborah and her family are still emotionally recovering from the fresh trauma of the incident. She could still hear helicopters circling as the search continued.

"I feel safer in Zikim on the Gaza border," Deborah told The Post. "No one is safe in America now."



Tags Gaza Iron Dome chicago shooting Illinois 4th of july
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by