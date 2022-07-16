The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Iran tries to downplay potential drone transfers to Russia - analysis

The Kremlin did say that the drones would not be discussed when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Iran next week.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 16, 2022 01:30
Iranian armed forces members march during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iranian armed forces members march during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Iran wants to downplay reports that it could provide Russia with drones, as they don't want to anger Ukraine. A series of moves by Iran indicate an attempt to downplay the US accusations that it could be sending armed drones to Moscow.

The US made the accusations on the eve of US President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East, and Iranian drones have been used to threaten US forces, Israel and Saudi Arabia, among other countries and groups. Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia during the trip.  

Iran is seeking to downplay reports that it is going to provide Russia with drones, according to a Friday report by Fars News. Iran has not provided much response since US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Iran could provide Russia with hundreds of drones last week.  

The Kremlin did say that the drones would not be discussed when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Iran next week. Last Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian presidency had “no comments on this matter,” according to reports. 

Last week Sullivan said “our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline.” Now, Iran’s Fars News has responded, in a way, to the story.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attend a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV/POOL) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attend a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV/POOL)

The article relies on US reports to deny the claim, a typical Iranian media strategy that uses foreign reports in order to communicate what Iran wants the world to know. Fars News is close to the IRGC and the regime. If drones are transferred to Russia it remains to be seen if they would come from drones the IRGC uses, such as the Ababil, or other stocks. Iran is now making drones in Tajikistan and it has transferred its Mohajer drones to Ethiopia and Venezuela. It has also moved drone technology to Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.  

“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline.”

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Fars News says the Pentagon said that “there is no sign of Russia using Iranian weapons.” The report said that “this US military official, whose name was not mentioned, said: ‘there is still no sign of Iranian weapons appearing among Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.’"

Iranian reports

At the same time, Iranian reports said that Iran’s foreign minister insisted that Iran supports peace efforts in Ukraine but was open about the drone issue.

“We have various types of collaboration with Russia, including in the defense sector,” Abdollahian said. “We won’t help either of the sides involved in this war because we believe that it [the war] needs to be stopped.” Now reports say that Abdollahian spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart and has denied that Iran will supply Russia with drones.  

Press TV says that “in a Friday phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian dismissed recent accusations leveled by the US national security adviser against Tehran. The Iranian minister said such claims – coinciding with US President Joe Biden's visit to the occupied Palestinian territories – are in line with certain specific political objectives the White House is after.”

Kuleba had not addressed this phone call as of press time on Friday, the last time he tweeted about Iran was on June 30 when he wrote that he “spoke with Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian who informed me on Iran’s latest contacts with Russia. We exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral issues. I underlined that Russia violates the Convention on the Caspian Sea Status by firing missiles at Ukraine from this region.” 

The new Fars News report notes that Iran’s foreign ministry has cooperated with Russia for years with no specific change in this cooperation. The article quoted Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby as noting “it is clear that they (Iranians) have the capability of domestic production. I don't know what the components of the agreement Mr. [Vladimir] Putin made include. I cannot talk specifically about how Iran will be able to meet this need.” It was not immediately clear where the Iranian media got this quote from. John Kirby is the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications. 

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Iran’s warships can now carry armed drones. This is an escalation in Iran’s drone threat. Iran has put drones on ships before and on fast boats. But it appears that Iran increases the range and capability of its drones. Dion Nissenbaum of the Journal noted that “Iran ‘welcomed’ Biden to the Persian Gulf on Friday by unveiling new drone advances that pose expanded threats to the US and its allies in the region.”



Tags russia iran drone Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
5

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by