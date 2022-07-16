Iran tries to downplay potential drone transfers to Russia - analysis

Iran wants to downplay reports that it could provide Russia with drones, as they don't want to anger Ukraine. A series of moves by Iran indicate an attempt to downplay the US accusations that it could be sending armed drones to Moscow.

The US made the accusations on the eve of US President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East, and Iranian drones have been used to threaten US forces, Israel and Saudi Arabia, among other countries and groups. Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia during the trip.

Iran is seeking to downplay reports that it is going to provide Russia with drones, according to a Friday report by Fars News. Iran has not provided much response since US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Iran could provide Russia with hundreds of drones last week.

The Kremlin did say that the drones would not be discussed when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Iran next week. Last Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian presidency had “no comments on this matter,” according to reports.

Last week Sullivan said “our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline.” Now, Iran’s Fars News has responded, in a way, to the story.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attend a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV/POOL)

The article relies on US reports to deny the claim, a typical Iranian media strategy that uses foreign reports in order to communicate what Iran wants the world to know. Fars News is close to the IRGC and the regime. If drones are transferred to Russia it remains to be seen if they would come from drones the IRGC uses, such as the Ababil, or other stocks. Iran is now making drones in Tajikistan and it has transferred its Mohajer drones to Ethiopia and Venezuela. It has also moved drone technology to Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Fars News says the Pentagon said that “there is no sign of Russia using Iranian weapons.” The report said that “this US military official, whose name was not mentioned, said: ‘there is still no sign of Iranian weapons appearing among Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.’"

Iranian reports

At the same time, Iranian reports said that Iran’s foreign minister insisted that Iran supports peace efforts in Ukraine but was open about the drone issue.

“We have various types of collaboration with Russia, including in the defense sector,” Abdollahian said. “We won’t help either of the sides involved in this war because we believe that it [the war] needs to be stopped.” Now reports say that Abdollahian spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart and has denied that Iran will supply Russia with drones.

Press TV says that “in a Friday phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian dismissed recent accusations leveled by the US national security adviser against Tehran. The Iranian minister said such claims – coinciding with US President Joe Biden's visit to the occupied Palestinian territories – are in line with certain specific political objectives the White House is after.”

Kuleba had not addressed this phone call as of press time on Friday, the last time he tweeted about Iran was on June 30 when he wrote that he “spoke with Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian who informed me on Iran’s latest contacts with Russia. We exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral issues. I underlined that Russia violates the Convention on the Caspian Sea Status by firing missiles at Ukraine from this region.”

The new Fars News report notes that Iran’s foreign ministry has cooperated with Russia for years with no specific change in this cooperation. The article quoted Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby as noting “it is clear that they (Iranians) have the capability of domestic production. I don't know what the components of the agreement Mr. [Vladimir] Putin made include. I cannot talk specifically about how Iran will be able to meet this need.” It was not immediately clear where the Iranian media got this quote from. John Kirby is the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Iran’s warships can now carry armed drones. This is an escalation in Iran’s drone threat. Iran has put drones on ships before and on fast boats. But it appears that Iran increases the range and capability of its drones. Dion Nissenbaum of the Journal noted that “Iran ‘welcomed’ Biden to the Persian Gulf on Friday by unveiling new drone advances that pose expanded threats to the US and its allies in the region.”