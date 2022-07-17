CPAC to host its first conference in Israel with Ben Shapiro headlining

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is set to host its inaugural Israel conference at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night.

Headlined by conservative podcaster and author Ben Shapiro, high profile speakers will discuss issues including gender, free speech and the impact of US elections on Israel in front of 2,500 attendees.

CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp is scheduled to open the event, followed by a panel on conservative judicial revolution featuring MK Amir Ohana. John Rakolta and David Fischer, the former US ambassadors to the UAE and Morocco respectively, will then discuss how to achieve peace through strength.

Other speakers include former Israeli NBA player Omri Casspi, former US Attorney General Matthew Whittaker and Tikvah Fund CEO Amiad Cohen.

Headliner Shapiro, who will be joined by Israeli political analyst Amit Segal in a session titled “How Can the Right Win the War of Ideas? The Fight to Save the Free World.” Shapiro is also planning to participate in a question-and-answer session for the conference’s attendees.

Shapiro is a world-famous conservative pundit who hosts "The Ben Shapiro Show", one of the most listened-to podcasts in the US. He is well-known for his prioritization of facts over emotions and his brisk but confident speaking. Shapiro is also the co-founder and editor emeritus of The Daily Wire, an influential conservative news site that has expanded into the media world, producing films and children’s content, as well as recently releasing its own streaming service.

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures. (credit: MARK RALSTON / AFP)

As a kippah-wearing Orthodox Jew with such a high profile, Shapiro has often been the target of antisemitic hatred, particularly on Twitter. In addition, the animosity towards Shapiro from some on the Left has led to death threats against him. One such threat that was particularly serious resulted in the FBI arresting a man in Washington State in 2019.

CPAC plans to take full advantage of hosting its conference shortly after President Biden’s visit to Israel, according to its chairman Schlapp. He told JNS that the . speakers will address similar topics to what Biden spoke about during his trip, such as the Iran Nuclear Deal and the Israel-Palestine conflict

“Biden will push Israel to go woke while we will encourage Israelis to fight for their survival,” Schlapp said in a statement made before Biden's visit, obtained by The Daily Wire. “Biden will pressure Israel to seek appeasement with Iran while we will rally Israelis to continue being the greatest democracy in the Middle East. Biden will beg Saudi Arabia for foreign oil while we will always support energy independence, at home and abroad.”

CPAC has made its support for Israel clear in past conferences and plans to provide similar messaging while in the country itself.

“CPAC Israel will be in Tel Aviv with Ben Shapiro to firmly support the nation of Israel and oppose terrorist regimes,” Schlapp remarked in the statement.

The next CPAC conference in the US will take place next month in Houston, Texas and feature Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and former president Donald Trump.