The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Israelis, Palestinians both got something from Biden visit despite low expectations- analysis

Yet Palestinians see these steps as designed to ‘minimize’ the conflict, not solve it, expert says

By KSENIA SVETLOVA/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JULY 19, 2022 01:27

Updated: JULY 19, 2022 01:30
US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Yair Lapid ahead of Biden's departure from Israel for Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022 (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Yair Lapid ahead of Biden's departure from Israel for Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Leaders in Jerusalem and Ramallah knew that the focal point of the American presidential visit to the Middle East was Saudi Arabia: If not for the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices, the visit might not be happening at all. Yet despite the low-key expectations, both parties achieved some of their goals. The question is whether they can be presented as achievements to their respective publics.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

No to a nuclear Iran

“Consistent with the longstanding security relationship between the United States and Israel and the unshakeable US commitment to Israel’s security, and especially to the maintenance of its qualitative military edge, the United States reiterates its steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats” – the Jerusalem US-Israel StrategicPartnership Joint Declaration.

While there were no surprises in President Joe Biden’s references to Iran during his visit − after all, then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett already heard a firm American commitment not to let the Islamic Republic turn nuclear during his visit to Washington a year ago, the so- called Jerusalem Declaration now signed by President Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid both cemented the oral promise and presented a new opportunity to Israel.

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden share a light moment during the president’s visit to Israel last week. As Israelis, we should embrace Biden’s visit for its importance in continuing the US-Israel alliance, says the writer. (credit: EMIL SALMAN) PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden share a light moment during the president’s visit to Israel last week. As Israelis, we should embrace Biden’s visit for its importance in continuing the US-Israel alliance, says the writer. (credit: EMIL SALMAN)
“Anchoring this principle in a declaration of partnership and defining it as bipartisan, inviolable and in the American interest of national security − this is a step up,” Col. (res.) Udi Evental, an expert in political-military policy and strategic planning, tells The Media Line. “The direct linking of the QME [qualitative military edge] clause to the commitment not to allow Iran to ever have nuclear weapons – is another step up which implies a willingness toarm Israel accordingly,” he continues. Evental also stresses the importance of a commitment to another Memorandum of Understanding on US aid by 2028. “These commitments are very important. Now Israel has to do the hard work and pour some real substance into them,” Evental says.

However, if someone in Israel had hoped to hear from the American president a bolder statement regarding the military option vis-à-vis preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, they were disappointed as President Joe Biden resorted to the vague promise that the US would “use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.”

On Sunday, soon after the Jeddah summit and the presidential visit to the Middle East were over, Kamal Kharrazi, a senior foreign policy aid to Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei, said that “Iran has the technical capabilities to produce a nuclear bomb.” He added that Iranian scientists have the tools to enrich uranium to the military level of90%.

In a televised interview on Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel, Kharrazi also stressed that his country has yet to decide whether to build such weapons.

Permits, hospital funds, 4G and integration in the Abraham Accords

“The Americans are unable to do much, due to a political system that is dysfunctional in both Israel and the PA. The only positive thing that happened in regards to the Israeli- Palestinian problem is the Saudi statement that binds together normalization with Israel and the two-state solution. In regards to the Americans, I believe that if they were truly serious about the two-state solution, they would recognize the Palestinian state in order to at least preserve this option."

Gershon Baskin

“13 min in Augusta Victoria [Hospital in East Jerusalem] is all what Palestinians have got from Biden. Visiting Church of Nativity was pilgrimage, not politics. [PA President Mahmoud] Abbas meeting was business (the 4G [telephony frequencies]) not politics. Abass [sic] was informed previously by [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken & Barabara leaf [Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf] not to talk politics whenreceiving Biden” – that’s how Samer Sinjilawi, a Palestinian political activist and chairman of Jerusalem Development Fund, described the dynamics of the presidential visit to Palestinian Authority on Twitter. A quick look at Palestinian social media shows that Sinjilawi’s words are an accurate expression of the sentiment on the Palestinian street. Expectations were not high to begin with, as many Palestinian, Israeli, and international media had stressed in previous weeks that President Biden’s visit to the PA would not carry any substance and is in fact be a mere formality.

While in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, President Biden took a cautious approach, saying that atwo-state solution is still America’s preferred way to resolve the conflict, but that this wasimpossible to achieve in the near future. According to Gershon Baskin, a veteran peace activist and an expert on the Palestinian- Israeli conflict, this was expected due to current political circumstances.

“The Americans are unable to do much, due to a political system that is dysfunctional in both Israel and the PA. The only positive thing that happened in regards to the Israeli- Palestinian problem is the Saudi statement that binds together normalization with Israel and the two-state solution. In regards to the Americans, I believe that if they were truly serious about the two-state solution, they would recognize the Palestinian state in order to at leastpreserve this option,” Baskin tells The Media Line. According to Nidal Fuqaha, who heads the Palestinian Peace Coalition, although there is disappointment with the visit and its outcome among the broader public, there are some definite positive points for the PA.

“This visit was conducted against the background of four tough years of Donald Trump’s presidency. President Biden clearly spoke about the two-state solution, and although we know that nothing will happen prior to the Israeli elections [on November 1], this is still a positive development. Also, the financial support for Palestinian hospitals, the issue of 4G, the permits for Gazans who reside in the West Bank – all these small initiatives that tookplace as a result of Biden’s visit and his meeting with Abu Mazen [Abbas] are definitely positive steps in the sphere of American-Palestinian relations,” Fuqaha tells The Media Line. “Naturally, we all need the political horizon – the PLO office in DC, the American Consulate in East Jerusalem – these issues are still not progressing, and we are looking forward that the administration will fulfill its promises to the Palestinian people in this regard,” says Fuqaha.

Dr. Lior Lehrs, director of the program on Israeli-Palestinian Peacemaking at Mitvim – The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, adds to the list of Palestinian accomplishments the issue of the Allenby crossing, the only international border available to the Palestinians with Jordan, which will now work 24 hours a day.

Yet, he indicates that Palestinian society doesn’t see a big achievement in these small but very visible improvements. “Abu Mazen today is in his weakest position, and it is doubtful that the 4G, the permits orthe funding to hospitals in East Jerusalem will strengthen him politically, even if they will positively impact the lives of Palestinians in the West Bank. The Palestinians understand that these steps are part of ‘minimization of the conflict’ rather than of its solution,” says Lehrs.



Tags Middle East The Media Line Biden's visit to Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
3

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
4

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
5

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by