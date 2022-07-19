The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US officials slam Hezbollah on anniversary of AMIA, Burgas bombings

Both Lipstadt and Price acknowledged the AMIA attack as the largest antisemitic attack on Jews in more than half a century.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JULY 19, 2022 09:23

Updated: JULY 19, 2022 09:39
HOLDING UP images of the victims of the 1994 bombing on Argentina’s AMIA center, to mark the attack’s 25th anniversary, in Buenos Aires, July 18, 2019. (photo credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)
HOLDING UP images of the victims of the 1994 bombing on Argentina's AMIA center, to mark the attack's 25th anniversary, in Buenos Aires, July 18, 2019.
(photo credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)

US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt and the US State Department spokesman Ned Price paid tributes on Monday to the victims of the AMIA bombing at the Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The attack allegedly orchestrated by Iranian government officials and Hezbollah terrorists killed 85 people and injured over 300.

"Today marks the 28th anniversary of the Iranian-sponsored Hizballah attack on the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires," Lipstadt, who is in Argentina on the anniversary of the event, said in a tweet. Lipstadt also reaffirmed the US support of Argentine Jews in "seeking accountability for the horrific actions of that day."

Both Lipstadt and Price acknowledged the attack as the largest antisemitic attack on Jews in more than half a century. 

"Today marks the 28th anniversary of the Iranian-sponsored Hizballah attack on the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires."

US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt

US State Department Spokesman's comments

Ned Price, in addition to the 1994 attack, also acknowledged the attack on a tour bus in Burgas, Bulgaria that carried Israeli tourists. Five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver were murdered in an antisemitic attack 10 years ago, which was also carried out by Hezbollah. 

Bulgarian courts convicted two Hezbollah operatives for the attack, while no one has been held accountable for the attack in Buenos Aires, Price stated.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt, July 4, 2022. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt, July 4, 2022. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Price ended his statement by saying that the US is "committed to countering Hizballah and Iran’s malign influence. The funding, training, weapons, and other support Iran provides Hizballah support complex and heinous terrorist attacks like these."



