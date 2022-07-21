The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Amber Heard appeals ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesperson said to Reuters.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2022 23:26
Actress Amber Heard sits in the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation case against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, US, April 14, 2022. (photo credit: SHAWN THEW/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Actress Amber Heard sits in the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation case against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, US, April 14, 2022.
(photo credit: SHAWN THEW/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Actor Amber Heard on Thursday filed to appeal a Virginia jury's decision last month that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed in a newspaper opinion piece that she was a survivor of sexual violence, according to court documents.

Heard's legal team submitted the appeal notice to the Virginia Court of Appeals seeking to overturn a lower court's June 1 ruling.

After a six-week televised trial, a seven-person jury concluded that Heard defamed Depp and awarded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star $10.35 million in damages. The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2 million.

Heard's team said it sought to ensure fairness and justice through the appeal.

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesperson said to Reuters. "We are therefore appealing the verdict."

Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he leaves the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse following his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo) Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he leaves the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse following his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

The notice also appeals a June 24 final judgment order and a July 13 order against Heard's post-trial motions.

Lawyers for Depp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The filing comes more than a week after a judge rejected Heard's request for a new trial. In seeking the new trial, her lawyers argued that one of the jurors had served improperly.

The trial

During the trial, Depp said he never hit or sexually abused Heard and argued that she was one who became violent during their relationship. Heard said she had slapped Depp but only in defense of herself or her sister.

After the ruling in June, Heard attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, in an interview on NBC's "Today," accused Depp's team of suppressing evidence that was allowed in a 2021 libel case in Britain.

Depp sued British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife beater," but a London High Court judge ruled against him.



