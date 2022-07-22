The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Congressman Lee Zeldin attacked during New York state stump speech

A man climbed on stage and attempted to stab Congressman Lee Zeldin on Thursday as he delivered a stump speech in his run for New York governor.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 22, 2022 08:32
US Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaks during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, US August 26, 2020.
US Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaks during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, US August 26, 2020.
(photo credit: 2020 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A man climbed on stage and attempted to stab Congressman Lee Zeldin on Thursday as he delivered a stump speech in his run for New York governor, his campaign said, but the candidate was unharmed.

Video footage posted on social media by witnesses showed an unidentified man wearing a black baseball cap quickly approach Zeldin from the side of the stage at a rally in upstate New York holding a pointed weapon or implement of some kind.

The man, who can be heard to tell Zeldin "you're done" repeatedly as he extends his arm toward the Republican candidate's face or neck. Zeldin pushed him away before both men tumbled to the ground as several others tried to subdue the suspect.

A spokeswoman for Zeldin's campaign, Katie Vincentz, said on Twitter that the suspect had attempted to stab the congressman. Vincentz said Zeldin and members of his team were unharmed.

"Zeldin grabbed attacker’s wrist to stop him until others assisted in taking the attacker to the ground. Law enforcement took the man into custody."

Spokeswoman Katie Vincentz
Lee Zeldin. (credit: REUTERS)Lee Zeldin. (credit: REUTERS)

Zeldin thanks law enforcement

She said Zeldin finished his speech following the incident and thanked law enforcement officers who responded to the attack.

Local police could not immediately be reached for comment on the incident.

"Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody," incumbent New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat and Zeldin's opponent in the race, said on Twitter.

"I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York," Hochul said.



