Lee Zeldin campaign sign target of antisemitic graffiti

NEW YORK —As the road to New York primary elections heats up, Jewish Congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin became the object of an antisemitic vandal, local media reported.

Hateful messages were sprayed across a "Zeldin for New York" campaign sign over the weekend on a lawn in Suffolk County on Long Island.

"This type of raw hate must never have a home on Long Island or anywhere else." Rep. Lee Zeldin

A swastika was reportedly spray-painted next to the number 187.

The latter is the California penal code for murder and has been universally adopted as a common death threat.

Zeldin's race

If he wins, Zeldin, 42, would become the first Jewish Republican Governor of New York.

In a statement Sunday, the four-term congressman said: "In the United States, we settle our scores at the ballot box, and this type of raw hate must never have any home on Long Island or anywhere else in our state and country."

Zeldin faces Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

In April 2021, upon announcing his run, Zeldin tweeted that he will bring New York back to greatness, adding that residents of New York are leaving due to "crushing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations, & rising crime."

"Throughout US history, NY has led the way forward for our country. From Washington leading the Continental Army from Manhattan to Lincoln’s Cooper Union speech, & the rebuilding of NYC after 9/11, the Empire State has been a beacon of hope, progress & patriotism for 250 yrs."

"I'm ready to go all-in on this mission and bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory," he said. "For many, this feels like a last stand to save our state... Losing is not an option!"