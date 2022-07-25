The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
At least seven injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Police had no suspect in custody, nor a suspect description, a Los Angeles police spokesperson said.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 25, 2022 03:57

Updated: JULY 25, 2022 04:19
Night aerial photograph of Los Angeles, looking northward, with Palos Verdes in the left foreground (dark region), San Pedro in the center foreground and Terminal Island in the right foreground (bright region). (photo credit: Dicklyon/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Night aerial photograph of Los Angeles, looking northward, with Palos Verdes in the left foreground (dark region), San Pedro in the center foreground and Terminal Island in the right foreground (bright region).
(photo credit: Dicklyon/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

At least seven people were injured following gunfire at a Los Angeles park on Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Paramedics took four men and three women to area hospitals after the shooting at or near a car show at Peck Park in the San Pedro district in southwestern Los Angeles, the fire department said in a statement.

At least three of the patients were wounded by gunfire, including one man and a woman who were in critical condition, the statement said.

"There are no other patients remaining at the scene," the statement said, adding that the circumstances regarding the shooting have yet to be confirmed.

Police had no suspect in custody, nor a suspect description, a Los Angeles police spokesperson said. Although police offered no details of the shooting, they were not classifying it as an active shooter, Officer Luis Garcia said, indicating officers did not see the continued danger of a random mass shooting.

POLICE CORDON LINE: DO NOT CROSS (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) POLICE CORDON LINE: DO NOT CROSS (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

About Peck Park

Peck Park is a community center in San Pedro that has a baseball diamond, skateboard park, gymnasium and walking trails, according to the city's parks and recreation website.

San Pedro is home to the Port of Angeles, the largest container point in the United States.



