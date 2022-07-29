The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Texas school principal reinstated after suspension over Uvalde shooting-report

"Ms. Gutierrez's administrative leave with pay has been lifted and she has been fully reinstated to her position," ABC said, citing a statement from her attorney.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 29, 2022 08:14
Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a mass shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US, May 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA)
Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a mass shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US, May 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA)

The principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman went on a rampage in May has been reinstated to her position, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing her attorney.

Mandy Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave, with pay, on Tuesday by Hall Harell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District after a report on an investigation by a Texas legislative committee found that she knew about security issues around the school.

"Ms. Gutierrez's administrative leave with pay has been lifted and she has been fully reinstated to her position," ABC said, citing a statement from her attorney.

Gutierrez has not responded publicly to the investigation report.

Contents of the report

People pay their respects at the Robb Elementary School memorial, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a decade, in Uvalde, Texas, US May 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO) People pay their respects at the Robb Elementary School memorial, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a decade, in Uvalde, Texas, US May 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

The report, which marked the most exhaustive attempt so far to determine what went wrong on May 24, said "systemic failures" and poor leadership had contributed to the death toll. 

At least 19 school children and two adults were killed by the 18-year-old gunman, who was shot and killed by police.

The report said Gutierrez and other staff knew that the lock on the door of Room 111 - where the shootings took place - was not working properly, but did not place a work order to get it fixed. That broken lock enabled the gunman to easily enter the classroom, it said.

The mass shootings at Uvalde and in Buffalo, New York, claimed over 30 lives and triggered a bipartisan bill on gun safety that was signed into law by US President Joe Biden on June 25. 



Tags police shooting texas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study

Chromosome segregation In dividing cells. Cell cytoskeleton is depicted in red, DNA is depicted in blue and a protein that marks dividing cells is depicted in green.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by