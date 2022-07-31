The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukraine carried out drone strike on Black Sea fleet HQ 'spoiling Navy day'

The accusation comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to oversee Navy Day celebrations in his hometown of St Petersburg.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 31, 2022 09:52
Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR)
Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR)

A senior official in Russian-annexed Crimea accused Ukraine on Sunday of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Navy Day, injuring five and forcing the cancellation of festivities.

The accusation comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to oversee Navy Day celebrations in his hometown of St Petersburg and approve Russia's naval doctrine as Moscow presses on with its military intervention in Ukraine.

"An unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the fleet's headquarters," Mikhail Razvozhayev, governor of Sevastopol, home to Russia's Black Sea fleet, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"An unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the fleet's headquarters."

Mikhail Razvozhayev

"According to preliminary information, it is a drone."

He said Ukraine had decided to "spoil Navy Day for us."

The Ukrainian defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celebrations canceled 

Razvozhayev said that five employees of the fleet headquarters had been injured in the incident and that the Federal Security Service (FSB) was investigating its circumstances.

"All celebrations have been canceled for security reasons," Razvozhayev said. "Please remain calm and stay home if possible."

Navy Day is an annual Russian holiday during which its fleets stage naval parades and honor its sailors.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, prompting a major row with the West which deepened over Moscow's role in an insurgency of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.



