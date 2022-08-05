The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Over 2,000 schools, 500 cultural sites destroyed in Ukraine - Ukraine Defense Ministry

5,024 Ukrainian civilians had been killed and 6,250 had been injured since the war began.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 09:36
The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. (photo credit: Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters)
The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022.
(photo credit: Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters)

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry shared a part of the toll that the Russian invasion has extracted on the country's civilian sector on Thursday — how many cultural and educational institutions were hit during the war.

"Since the end of February, 2,129 educational institutions have been bombed and shelled, 216 of them have been completely destroyed," Tweeted the Defense Ministry.  "Due to massive shelling, 25 orphanages, group homes and nursing homes have been damaged."

The Ministry also called Russia a terrorist state for the alleged destruction of 530 "Ukrainian institutions of culture and art" including theaters and religious and cultural centers. 

In July, the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner reported that 5,024 Ukrainian civilians had been killed and 6,250 had been injured since the war began.

Accusations of war crimes

"Despite promises to protect and defend civilians, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his army stand accused of war crimes," the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on Thursday.

Debris is seen next to a partially collapsed building is seen, after a school building was hit as a result of shelling, in the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. (credit: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Debris is seen next to a partially collapsed building is seen, after a school building was hit as a result of shelling, in the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. (credit: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The office accused Russian forces of various damages to civilian objects, including the indiscriminate killing of civilians, attacking schools and hospitals, sexual violence and forced population transfers.

"Despite promises to protect and defend civilians, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his army stand accused of war crimes."

United Kingdoms Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

Amnesty puts some blame on Ukraine

However, also on Thursday, human rights group Amnesty International accused Ukraine of endangering civilians by deploying military objects near civilians and launching attacks from populated residential areas.

"Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapons systems in populated residential areas, including in schools and hospitals," said Amnesty. "Such tactics violate international humanitarian law and endanger civilians, as they turn civilian objects into military targets. The ensuing Russian strikes in populated areas have killed civilians and destroyed civilian infrastructure."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Amnesty's report was "trying to shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim," according to Reuters.



Tags Russia ukraine amnesty international Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

ICYMI: Israel bans use of cash for purchases larger than NIS 6,000

Illustration photo of the new 200 New Israeli Shekel (NIS) bill. February 7, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by