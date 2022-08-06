The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Indiana lawmakers approve first state abortion ban since Roe overturned

West Virginia is likely days away from passing a near-total abortion ban, and some 10 other Republican-led states have already implemented similarly strict prohibitions.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 6, 2022 05:42
State lawmakers and members of the public gather in the Indiana House of Representatives for a special session to debate banning abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, August 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)
State lawmakers and members of the public gather in the Indiana House of Representatives for a special session to debate banning abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, August 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)

The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a US Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.

The bill, adopted on a 28-19 vote hours after clearing the state's House of Representatives, would make Indiana the first US state to impose such a ban since the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortion nationwide was overturned on June 24.

A decision on whether to sign the measure into law is now up to Republican Governor Eric Holcomb.

Indiana's legislature adopted the measure during a special session its Republican leaders called after the Supreme Court's conservative majority, in a Mississippi case titled Dobbs v. Jackson, immediately cleared the way for all states to regulate abortion as they see fit.

West Virginia is likely days away from passing a near-total abortion ban, and some 10 other Republican-led states have already implemented similarly strict prohibitions that were on the books before Dobbs replaced Roe as the law of the land.

People react during public testimony in the Indiana House of Representatives during a special session to debate banning abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, August 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)People react during public testimony in the Indiana House of Representatives during a special session to debate banning abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, August 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)

Flashpoint

"SB-1 is a cruel and dangerous attack on liberty and freedom. We won’t stop fighting until everyone can access the abortion care they need without politicians interfering."

ACLU of Indiana

The so-called Hoosier state became a flashpoint for the renewed national abortion debate in late June when a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio traveled to Indiana to terminate her pregnancy because her home state banned abortions after six weeks of gestation, with no exceptions for sexual assault or incest.

The girl was just three days past Ohio's six-week abortion limit, which had been blocked from enforcement before Roe was struck down but then took effect hours after the Dobbs ruling.

Current Indiana law, in effect pending the governor's signature on the newly passed abortion bill, SB-1, permits abortions up to 22 weeks after a patient's last menstrual period, with several additional restrictions.

SB-1 would ban abortions altogether, with exceptions allowed in cases of fetal abnormalities considered lethal, or to prevent serious physical health risks to the mother. Exceptions also are permitted for underage victims of rape or incest, but only up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Physicians found to have violated the measure could be charged with a felony and face the revocation of their medical license.

The final passage by lawmakers in Indianapolis came three days after abortion foes suffered a major blow in the first statewide electoral test on the issue since Roe fell. Voters in Kansas, another predominantly conservative Midwestern state, rejected a ballot measure on Tuesday seeking to remove abortion-rights protections from their state's constitution.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates-East organized a protest at the Indiana statehouse on Friday evening to oppose an abortion ban.

Earlier in the day, dozens of abortion rights advocates rallied at the Capitol, chanting "Shame on you!" as members of the House passed the bill, according to video posted to Twitter.

"SB-1 is a cruel and dangerous attack on liberty and freedom. We won’t stop fighting until everyone can access the abortion care they need without politicians interfering," the ACLU of Indiana wrote on Twitter.



Tags Supreme Court republicans abortion Roe vs. Wade
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by