First export of wheat under UN deal as two more ships leave Ukraine

A total 14 ships have now departed from Ukraine during past two weeks, following the deal with Russia to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 09:42
A Ukrainian serviceman checks an area at a position in a front line in Mykolaiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANNA KUDRIAVTSEVA)
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANNA KUDRIAVTSEVA)

Two more ships left Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, including one laden with the first Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a UN-brokered deal, Turkey's defense ministry said.

A total 14 ships have now departed from Ukraine during past two weeks, following the deal with Russia to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, after they were stalled for five months due to the war.

The agreement, brokered by the United Nations along with Turkey, was reached last month amid fears that the loss of Ukrainian grain supplies would lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

The Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Friday, Turkey's defense ministry said, carrying 3,050 tons of wheat to Turkey's northwestern Tekirdag province.

It was the first shipment of wheat from Ukraine, which, along with Russia, accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports before Feb. 24, when Moscow launched what it describes as a "special operation" to demilitarize its neighbor.

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a Stinger anti-aircraft missile at a position in a front line in Mykolaiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANNA KUDRIAVTSEVA) A Ukrainian serviceman holds a Stinger anti-aircraft missile at a position in a front line in Mykolaiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANNA KUDRIAVTSEVA)

The grain in Ukraine 

Ukraine has some 20 million tons of grain left over from last year's crop, while this year's wheat harvest is also estimated at 20 million tons.

The Marshall Island-flagged Star Laura also departed from the port of Pivdennyi, bound for Iran with 60,000 tons of corn aboard.

As part of the UN deal, all ships are inspected in Istanbul by the Joint Coordination Centre, where Russia, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel work.

The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under the deal, docked in Turkey on Thursday and was headed to Egypt on Friday, Refinitiv ship tracker data showed, after its initial buyer in Lebanon refused delivery due a delay of five months.

Shipping agent Toros, which managed the Razoni's offloading in Turkey, said on Thursday that the ship would drop off 1,500 tons of its 26,527-tonne load of corn in southern Turkey's Mersin and the rest of it would go to Egypt. 

The Rahmi Yagci, which left Ukraine on Tuesday for Istanbul, was anchored on the northern end of Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on Friday, while the Mustafa Necati, which left for Italy on Sunday, was anchored on the southern end.

Four other vessels were approved for travel to Ukraine after being inspected by a JCC team in Istanbul. Turkey's defense ministry said on Thursday that the ships that arrived in Ukraine were being loaded. 

It was not immediately clear when they would leave. The UN has said the number of inbound ships was expected to grow as grain sales are agreed. 



