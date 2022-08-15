The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

R&B singer R. Kelly's obstruction trial begins in Chicago

R. Kelly faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a female and possession of material containing child pornography.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 19:19
R. Kelly sits with his lawyers during Kelly's sex abuse trial at Brooklyn's Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York, US, September 17, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/JANE ROSENBERG)
R. Kelly sits with his lawyers during Kelly's sex abuse trial at Brooklyn's Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York, US, September 17, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JANE ROSENBERG)

R&B singer R. Kelly's latest federal trial began on Monday with the selection of a jury to hear charges that he lured underage women into having sex with him and obstructed a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal.

In a U.S. district court in his hometown of Chicago, the 55-year-old multiplatinum musical artist faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a female and possession of material containing child pornography.

What's the story with R. Kelly?

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is among the most prominent people convicted of sexual misbehavior during the #MeToo movement against such conduct in recent years.

Kelly, his former business manager Derrel McDavid and associate Milton “June” Brown also face obstruction of justice charges. The three men are accused of trying to bribe and threaten witnesses in the 2008 Illinois case in which he was found not guilty on 14 counts of child pornography.

Jovante Cunningham leaves the courtroom following the sentencing of singer R. Kelly for federal sex trafficking at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, US, June 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID) Jovante Cunningham leaves the courtroom following the sentencing of singer R. Kelly for federal sex trafficking at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, US, June 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

The three men have pleaded not guilty to the current federal charges. The trial is expected to last four weeks.

In a motion filed on Sunday, Kelly's attorney Jennifer Bonjean requested the exclusion of any prospective juror who watched the Netflix documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly," which chronicles the allegations against him.

At least one of Kelly's alleged victims is expected to testify against him, according to court documents.

In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on his conviction in a New York federal court on racketeering and prostitution charges. The trial amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" for two decades. 

Kelly also faces various state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.



Tags women sexual harassment chicago Trial sexual assault women and girls sexual abuse sexual misconduct vilence against women women's rights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
2

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
3

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
4

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
5

Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little child star unrecognizable as MMA fighter

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki attends The Creative Coalition's First Party in Washington, DC, January 20, 2001.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by