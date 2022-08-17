The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rushdie attack suspect said he respected Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah

The suspect of Salman Rushdie's stabbing said that he respected Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 17, 2022 21:24
Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his latest book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELOY ALONSO)
Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his latest book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELOY ALONSO)

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie said he respected Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini but would not say if he was inspired by a fatwa issued by the former Iranian leader, according to a New York Post interview published on Wednesday.

Hadi Matar also told the Post he had only "read a couple of pages" of Rushdie's novel "The Satanic Verses" and that a tweet in the winter announcing the author's visit to the Chautauqua Institution gave him the idea of going there.

Rushdie, 75, was set to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom at the western New York venue when police say 24-year-old Matar rushed the stage and stabbed the Indian-born writer on Friday last week.

Rushdie has lived with a bounty on his head since "The Satanic Verses" published in 1988 prompted Khomeini to issue a fatwa urging Muslims to kill him.

AUTHOR SALMAN RUSHDIE is interviewed in London in 2008. (credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

What the suspect told the New York Post

"I respect the Ayatollah. I think he's a great person. That's as far as I will say about that," the Post cited Matar as saying in a video interview from the Chautauqua County Jail.

"I don't like him very much," Matar said of Rushdie.

"He's someone who attacked Islam, he attacked their beliefs, the belief systems," he told the Post, adding that he had watched YouTube videos of Rushdie.

Matar denied being in contact with Iran's Revolutionary Guard, the Post reported.

Matar's court-appointed lawyer said he was not aware that the Post had been in touch with his client for an interview.

"I did not authorize any outside source, either with or without government assistance, to have contact with my client," attorney Nathaniel Barone told Reuters.

Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court appearance on Saturday. A grand jury this week is expected to hand down an indictment that formally outlines the charges that Matar faces.

Matar also told the Post he had taken a bus to Buffalo the day before the attack and then took a Lyft ride to Chautauqua.



