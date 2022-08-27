The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

US Navy to add new unmanned drone ship to Ghost Fleet Overlord

Mariner, which Gulf Craft built on spec under prime contractor Leidos, will help the Navy advance testing for the autonomous technology needed for USVs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 18:09
US Navy 5th fleet ship. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
US Navy 5th fleet ship.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The US Navy christened its latest Ghost Fleet Overlord unmanned surface vehicle, Mariner, during a small ceremony on Tuesday, putting the service on a path to ramp up autonomy experimentation with its fleet of USVs.

Mariner, which Gulf Craft built on spec under prime contractor Leidos, will help the Navy's advance testing for the autonomous technology needed for USVs.

It will also add to the wide array of commercial systems like sensors, satellite links, radars and communications suites – that the Navy is experimenting with across various designs of USVs.

The basic design of the Mariner is similar to other craft on the Gulf Coast used to support oil rigs and was halfway built when the Navy purchased it, according to Brian Fitzpatrick, the principal assistant program manager for USVs at the Naval Sea Systems Command’s unmanned maritime systems program office, or PMS 406.

The 194-foot-long Mariner is also equipped with datalinks and systems to function as a mothership for other USVs, making it easier for the Navy to now experiment with multiple unmanned craft at the same time.

“Besides this platform doing a lot of work in … allowing us to test and mature our system engineering pillars – which apply to no matter what we built, whether it’s [Large Unmanned Surface Vehicle] or MUSVs or something else – a lot of the basics here, the perception and the autonomy, the reliable machinery, almost all of that can cross over between those classes.

"The real differences are the size of the engines,” Rear Adm. Casey Moton, the program executive officer for unmanned and small combatants, told reporters on Tuesday.

“This baseline of what we’re doing first I want to say applies to whatever approach we go. In terms of requirements, LUSV is a program of record requirement, and the [vertical launch system] capability – adjunct magazine capability – is important. It’s in our request. That’s a big aim of what we’re developing,” he added.

Mariner also features the command and control portions of the Aegis combat system and can link to other Aegis ships in the fleet.

The Navy added a third electrical generator, on top of the two generators in the original design for redundancy and the aft part of the USV can fit containerized payloads.

Mariner will head to the West Coast to join the Navy’s other MUSVs under San Diego, Calif.,-based Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One in the Fiscal Year 2023.

Incorporating drone ships

The US Navy is looking to incorporate drone ships into naval taskforces, deploying alongside US Navy aircraft carriers in Pacific fleets.

"US Navy aircraft carriers may be deploying alongside unmanned vessels by 2027 or 2028, or earlier, if I can make it happen," Adm. Michael Gilday, the service's top officer, said in a statement in February.

Those drone warships "may not necessarily be completely unmanned," but that timeline would allow the Navy to "crawl-walk-run" and have those unmanned systems available "in large numbers" by the 2030s, Gilday said, pointing to the recently activated unmanned task force as a key part of that effort.

"We're doing sprints with this unmanned task force to challenge and sometimes fail so that we identify and know when we need to pivot and where we need to double down," Gilday told reporters in San Diego.

"We're doing sprints with this unmanned task force to challenge and sometimes fail so that we identify and know when we need to pivot and where we need to double down."

Adm. Michael Gilday

The Navy is speeding up the development of unmanned ships as an affordable way to keep up with China’s growing naval capabilities amid fears of repeating costly shipbuilding blunders from recent years.



Tags Ship US Navy Navy drone usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by