The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Extinction Rebellion protestors enter UK's House of Commons chamber

Extinction Rebellion, a group that has previously caused days of traffic chaos in central London, typically protest climate change issues.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 15:23
Extinction Rebellion activists protest inside the House of Commons in London, Britain September 2, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. (photo credit: Extinction Rebellion UK/via REUTERS)
Extinction Rebellion activists protest inside the House of Commons in London, Britain September 2, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media.
(photo credit: Extinction Rebellion UK/via REUTERS)

Activists of the Extinction Rebellion environmental protest group entered Britain's parliament on Friday and glued themselves around the speaker's chair.

The group posted a photo on Twitter showing five people inside the House of Commons debating chamber holding banners reading "Let the people decide" and "Citizens' Assembly now".

Parliament is not currently sitting and a spokesperson for the House of Commons said the staff was dealing with the situation.

"We are in crisis and what goes on in this room every single day makes a joke out of all of us, we cannot afford to go on like this. We need a new way of making decisions where more voices are heard," one of the protestors inside parliament said in a video.

"We are in crisis and what goes on in this room every single day makes a joke out of all of us, we cannot afford to go on like this. We need a new way of making decisions where more voices are heard."

Extinction Rebellion protestor

The group also hung a banner from scaffolding on the estate and protestors padlocked themselves to gates outside parliament.

An Extinction Rebellion protester stands with a banner on the scaffolding inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS) An Extinction Rebellion protester stands with a banner on the scaffolding inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)

Certain areas of the parliamentary estate are usually open to the public, although access to the debating chamber is usually restricted to guided tours.

Who is Extinction Rebellion?

Extinction Rebellion, a group that has previously caused days of traffic chaos in central London, typically protest climate change issues.

Fifty people were involved in the stunt, which begins the first phase of their September plans, the group said.

They said three of the protestors had been booked on an official tour of the building.

The incident is likely to raise security concerns around how visitors to the estate, who are routinely screened by guards upon entry, were able to access the room in which the country's prime minister and elected legislature regularly speak.



Tags protests United Kingdom Politics climate change UK parliament
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by