Alfredo sauce spilled across Memphis highway truck crash

"You can smell it!" Fox News 13 Memphis reporter Kate Bieri posted on Twitter after arriving at the scene of the alfredo accident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 19:44
Stouffer's Fettuccine Alfredoafter heating in the Dulles section of Sterling, Loudoun County, Virginia. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Stouffer's Fettuccine Alfredoafter heating in the Dulles section of Sterling, Loudoun County, Virginia.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Part of Interstate 55 in Memphis was shut down for a few hours during rush hour last week after an 18-wheeler crashed and alfredo sauce spilled over multiple lanes on the highway.

"Mile 11 of Interstate 55, in Memphis, was sauced up," wrote The New York Times. Fox News 13 Memphis reporter Kate Bieri posted on Twitter, "You can smell it!" after arriving on the scene where a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and Alfredo sauce spilled everywhere on the highway.

"Unfortunately, this is Memphis, and we had some pretty intense sun beating down on that Alfredo sauce, and also humidity," Bieri said in an interview. "It was just a great recipe for a highway full of Alfredo sauce."

Bieri clarified that the overturned truck was not a tanker filled with Alfredo sauce though it did contain hundreds of thousands of jars full of the sauce.

Memphis Police told Newsweek that the 18-wheeler was traveling on the highway when it hit a wall. Officers arrived at the scene at around 4:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Police tape is pictured at a crime scene after a deadly mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, June 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BASTIAAN SLABBERS) Police tape is pictured at a crime scene after a deadly mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, June 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BASTIAAN SLABBERS)

One person was transported to the hospital for non-critical injuries and the highway reopened at around 9:45 at night.

Other highway spills across America

The crash happened only days after a semi-trailer crashed and more than 150,000 pounds of tomato sauce spewed across the highway in California.

Another incident in Kentucky occurred when a semi-truck overturned causing cases of bottles of Bud Light to spill out onto the highway.

In June 2021, a collision between a dump truck and a semi-truck resulted in a massive spill of cow feces across a Flordia highway. Luckily, the highway was cleared within a few hours and it reopened and no injuries were reported.



