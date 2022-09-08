The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

'God save the queen': Londoners and tourists wish monarch well

"We have had her for 70 years so we need to digest the whole thing because it suddenly happened," said London resident Sharon Grove outside of Buckingham Palace.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 19:17
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020. (photo credit: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO/FILE PHOTO)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020.
(photo credit: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO/FILE PHOTO)

"Get well soon" was the message from Londoners and tourists on Thursday after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth.

"Everybody is really stressed about it, we have had her for 70 years so we need to digest the whole thing because it suddenly happened," London resident Sharon Gove said outside Buckingham Palace.

"Two days ago she was with the new prime minister then suddenly everybody is concerned about her. So it is not very nice but God save the queen!"

Members of the royal family rushed to be with the 96-year-old monarch at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, where she had appointed Liz Truss as the new British prime minister on Tuesday.

The thoughts of American tourist Lupe Garcia, 60, was also with the family.

Queen Elizabeth (credit: REUTERS)Queen Elizabeth (credit: REUTERS)

"Well I think it is very sad, I hope the recuperates very quickly. I think everybody loves her and respects her and we want what is best for her and her family," she said.

Some people were drawn to the palace

Some well-wishers were drawn to the palace just to be there after the news that the queen was ailing broke.

"I work close by and I heard on the news about her majesty’s failing health so I was concerned and it led me to come to Buckingham Palace, to be at the heart of the monarchy," said Alexander Caplan, a 40-year-old who works as a technology entrepreneur.

Others were thinking of the queen and her family elsewhere on the streets of London.

Student Beatriz Cintra, 29, said she hoped the queen recovered and that the royal family could "navigate through this difficult period united and that they find peace in whatever happens."

Bartender Albert Laane, 18, summed up the thoughts of many, saying: "Hey Elizabeth, get well soon."



Tags health London scotland Britain Queen Elizabeth
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by