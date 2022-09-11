The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Advancing global peace by studying and reviewing national and international frameworks

CEO of The Abraham Accords Global Peace Initiative address the Jerusalem Post Conference

By LIOR NOVIK
Published: SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 13:52
Avi Benlolo, Founding Chairman and CEO of The Abraham Accords Global Peace Initiative (photo credit: PR)
Avi Benlolo, Founding Chairman and CEO of The Abraham Accords Global Peace Initiative
(photo credit: PR)

Avi Benlolo, Founding Chairman and CEO of The Abraham Accords Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12. 

The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) is a prominent international Canadian NGO that educates, advocates and publishes articles, reports and produces exhibits, symposiums and media content to counter Antisemitism; combat Holocaust denial; defend Israel and Canada, promote peace and the Abraham Accords, and advance freedom, democracy and universal human rights.

Benlolo will be one of the main speakers at the conference and will address key issues regarding the Middle East and its effects on the world. 

“We advance global peace, by studying and reviewing national and international frameworks and proposing remedies”, says Benlolo, “Through research and reporting on issues we provide lectures and briefs on critical issues that can advance a greater understanding toward peace”.

Benlolo is the Founder and Chairman of AGPI. He is widely recognized for developing the nation's top education programs - which have already impacted millions of students. He is now focused on sharing his educational work globally.  

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world. 



Tags canada NGO Canada Israel relations Abraham Accords
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by