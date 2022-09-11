Avi Benlolo, Founding Chairman and CEO of The Abraham Accords Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) is a prominent international Canadian NGO that educates, advocates and publishes articles, reports and produces exhibits, symposiums and media content to counter Antisemitism; combat Holocaust denial; defend Israel and Canada, promote peace and the Abraham Accords, and advance freedom, democracy and universal human rights.

Benlolo will be one of the main speakers at the conference and will address key issues regarding the Middle East and its effects on the world.

“We advance global peace, by studying and reviewing national and international frameworks and proposing remedies”, says Benlolo, “Through research and reporting on issues we provide lectures and briefs on critical issues that can advance a greater understanding toward peace”.

Benlolo is the Founder and Chairman of AGPI. He is widely recognized for developing the nation's top education programs - which have already impacted millions of students. He is now focused on sharing his educational work globally.

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world.