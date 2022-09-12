The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Japan, Bahrain hold logo contest in honor of 50 years of diplomacy

The deadline for submissions is October 29.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 03:35
Manama, Bahrain (photo credit: B.ALOTABY/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Manama, Bahrain
(photo credit: B.ALOTABY/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The governments of Japan and Bahrain are holding a competition to design a logo in honor of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to Arab News Japan.

The governments will accept submissions from anyone, anywhere in the world of any age.

Submissions will be judged by both governments and the candidates and winners will be announced on the official websites of the Japanese Embassy in Bahrain and the Bahriani government.

Designs must be emailed to Second Middle Eastern Division, Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs ([email protected]), Arab News Japan added.

Rainbow Bridge at night, Tokyo, Japan (credit: GUSSISAURIO/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Rainbow Bridge at night, Tokyo, Japan (credit: GUSSISAURIO/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Deadline for logo submissions

The deadline for submissions is October 29. Additional information can be found at the Japanese Foreign Affairs Ministry's website (https://www.mofa.go.jp/).



