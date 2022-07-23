The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bahraini official, royal family member sacked over Israeli ambassador snub - report

Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa was dismissed by the Bahraini king after reportedly refusing to shake the hand of Israel's ambassador to Manama.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 23, 2022 16:44
Britain's Prince Charles receives a book from Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed al Khalifa, President of Sheikh Ebrahim Centre at Abdulla Zayed House in Manama February 26, 2007 (photo credit: REUTERS/HAMAD MOHAMMED)
Britain's Prince Charles receives a book from Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed al Khalifa, President of Sheikh Ebrahim Centre at Abdulla Zayed House in Manama February 26, 2007
(photo credit: REUTERS/HAMAD MOHAMMED)

A top Bahraini official and member of the ruling family was dismissed from her position by the Bahraini king after she refused to shake hands with the Israeli ambassador to the Gulf state, Arab media outlet Rai al-Youm reported on Friday.

Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Authority for Culture and Antiquities chief, reportedly refused to shake the hand of Eitan Na'eh, Israel's ambassador in Manama, during a funeral service for the father of US Ambassador Steven C. Bondy held last month.

Furthermore, Sheikha Mai left the funeral service when she was informed of Na'eh's presence and asked the US embassy to not publish any pictures of her attending the American ambassador's late father's funeral, according to the report.

The Bahraini royal family member, who has carried out official duties for more than 20 years, is a "controversial figure" in Bahrain, the report noted. She has previously served as the Bahraini information minister, the first woman to hold the office.

She also served as Bahrain's culture minister and was named the sixth most powerful Arab woman of 2014 in a list compiled by Forbes Middle East.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani take part in a news conference, Manama, Bahrain, September 30, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani take part in a news conference, Manama, Bahrain, September 30, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED)

The report also noted that a decree naming her replacement as head of the Authority for Culture and Antiquities was issued by the Bahraini king on July 21. That same day, Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a phone call with Bahraini crown prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Israel and Bahrain are working together to realize a shared vision for a "stable and prosperous Middle East," Lapid wrote in a tweet following the call.

Sheikha Mai's refusal to shake hands with Na'eh is a "true reflection of the Bahraini people's genuine stance in support of Palestinians," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasem said in a statement in support of the Bahraini official released on Saturday.

The Palestinian terror group said all attempts to normalize ties with Israel will "remain unacceptable in the collective Arab consciousness."

Bahrain-Israel ties

Bahrain and Israel officially normalized relations in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, which also saw Israel establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

Bahrain's foreign minister also took part in the Negev Summit organized by Lapid earlier this year. The Gulf state would also be considered part of a potential regional security alliance, lobbied by US President Joe Biden during his recent trip to the Middle East, which included visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia.



