The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Three children found dead on New York's Coney Island beach

New York City officers discovered a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl near the water's edge on the Coney Island beach.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 18:00
New York Police Department by the Fifth Avenue Synagogue (photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)
New York Police Department by the Fifth Avenue Synagogue
(photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Two small girls and a boy died on Monday after they were found unconscious early Monday morning on Brooklyn's Coney Island beach, where New York City detectives took the children's mother in for questioning, police said.

Officers discovered a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl near the water's edge on the beach, known for its boardwalk and giant Ferris wheel.

At about 1:30 a.m. EDT (0530 GMT), police responded to a call to a Brooklyn apartment from a concerned family member who said that a relative might have harmed her three small children, Police Chief Kenneth Corey said.

At the building, police met one of the children's fathers, who expressed similar concerns, Corey said during a news conference on Coney Island.

"He said he believed the woman and children were on the boardwalk here," Corey said.

The Coney Island boardwalk, pictured in 2013. (credit: REUTERS/KEITH BEDFORD)The Coney Island boardwalk, pictured in 2013. (credit: REUTERS/KEITH BEDFORD)

The police start investigating

Officers searching the area found the children's 30-year-old mother, who was barefoot and soaking wet. She was accompanied by other family members, but not the children, Corey said.

"So far, she has not said anything,"

Police Chief Kenneth Corey

"The search now intensified...aviation units, harbor units and additional canvasses of the shoreline," he said.

At about 4:45 a.m. (0845 GMT), officers discovered the children unconscious on the beach and rushed them to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The mother was then taken to a police station where she was being questioned by detectives, Corey said.

"So far, she has not said anything," he said.



Tags new york children murder Brooklyn investigation death Mother
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by