Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted

Multiple people were shot and explosive devices were found in a New York City subway station on Tuesday, local media reported, citing fire department sources.

There are at least five injured in the shooting Heavy presence of police is reported in the area of the 36th street subway station, according to CBS New York.

Additionally, Channel 12 is reporting of 13 injured in the shooting.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn.