Kosovo says it foiled assassination plot, confirming info from Iran leak

Kosovo said it foiled a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Albin Kurti in 2021, confirming information published by an Albanian TV station based on data allegedly leaked by Iranian hackers.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 19:56
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Pristina, Kosovo, August 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/FEDJA GRULOVIC)
The government of Kosovo said on Monday it had foiled a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Albin Kurti in 2021, partially confirming a report by an Albanian television station.

In a statement to journalists about the reported plot, the government said that Kosovo's intelligence agency informed Kurti at the time.

"Prime Minister Albin Kurti was notified of this issue (in 2021) by the Kosovo Intelligence Agency and security institutions took all measures to prevent this action," it said in the statement.

The case had not been made public "in order not to spread panic," it said.

The statement did not give any further details.

A general view shows the city of Pristina, Kosovo, September 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/FATOS BYTYCI)A general view shows the city of Pristina, Kosovo, September 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/FATOS BYTYCI)

Albanian TV station says it obtained details about plot from data leaked by Iranian hackers

Tirana-based television A2 reported on Monday that it had obtained information about the plot from data published online by Iranian hackers.

According to A2, this included a notice from Kosovo police to its Albanian counterparts that an Albanian citizen was planning to assassinate Kosovo's prime minister, a lawmaker and another person, in order to "destabilize the country".

The police forces in Albania and in Kosovo could not be reached for comment.

A2 said the information was leaked as part of recent cyberattacks on Albania which Tirana blames on Iran.

A cyberattack in July temporarily disrupted government websites and other public services which prompted Albania to cut relations with the Islamic Republic and ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours.



Tags Iran albania kosovo hacker
