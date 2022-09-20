The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Iconic Russian singer condemns war on Ukraine after Jewish husband declared 'foreign agent'

The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva made international headlines when she issued a statement condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine in an Instagram post expressing support for her Jewish husband.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 00:08
Russian singer Alla Pugacheva arrives to pay her last respects to Iosif Kobzon, a veteran Russian singer and pro-Kremlin politician, in Moscow, Russia, September 2, 2018. (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
Russian singer Alla Pugacheva arrives to pay her last respects to Iosif Kobzon, a veteran Russian singer and pro-Kremlin politician, in Moscow, Russia, September 2, 2018.
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva made international headlines Sunday when she issued a statement condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine in an Instagram post expressing support for her Jewish husband, the comedian Maksim Galkin.

Russian authorities last week added Galkin to a growing list of “foreign agents,” a label they often apply to people and groups seen as critical of the government. The Russian Ministry of Justice claims that Galkin serves and receives support from Ukraine, according to the Russian-language news organization Meduza.

Galkin, a satirist and former TV game show host who is Jewish, said on the first day of the war that he had spoken with family and friends in Ukraine, where his mother was born in Odesa. “Words cannot express how am feeling! How is this even possible!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “There can be no excuse for war! No to war!” His comments and subsequent ones, including in song, earned him condemnation from a top Russian official earlier this month.

“Words cannot express how am feeling! How is this even possible! ... There can be no excuse for war! No to war!”

Maksim Galkin

“I won’t abandon humor and satire to suit the political climate,” Galkin said in response. “I joked about our politicians before, and I’ll keep joking.”

On Sunday, shortly after Galkin’s official designation as a foreign agent, Pugacheva asked to join her husband on the list, saying that the war is causing “the death of our guys for illusory goals” and that Russian citizens’ lives are growing worse because their country has become a global pariah.

Russian pop singer Alla Pugacheva (L) and Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko laugh during a concert in Kiev April 22, 2009. Picture taken April 22, 2009. (credit: Alexander Prokopenko/REUTERS) Russian pop singer Alla Pugacheva (L) and Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko laugh during a concert in Kiev April 22, 2009. Picture taken April 22, 2009. (credit: Alexander Prokopenko/REUTERS)

It was a notable statement given the risk of speaking out against the war – or even identifying Russia’s action in Ukraine as a war, which Pugacheva did not do — amid laws cracking down on dissent in Russia. But if anyone can be heard within Russia, it is Pugacheva, who at 73 has been a household name and beloved voice across the country for more than four decades.

Pugacheva and Galkin's relationship

Until recently, Pugacheva and Galkin’s relationship was most notable for their wide age gap — she is 27 years older than he is — and the fact that Galkin is Pugacheva’s fifth husband, and soon to be longest-lasting. A couple since 2001, the pair married in 2011 and welcomed twins via a surrogate in 2013.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the family relocated to Israel, where Galkin’s mother was treated for and died of cancer, joining the tens of thousands of Russian Jews who landed there amid concerns about the war and its affect on life in Russia. But Pugacheva signaled on Instagram at the time that the family had not emigrated, and Russian media reports suggest that she and the children returned to Moscow this summer in advance of the new school year.

Galkin, who like his wife is a household name in Russia and among Russian speakers worldwide, appears to remain abroad, Meduza reported this week. He recently announced a North American tour for early 2023.

“I request to be added to the ranks of foreign agents of my beloved country,” Pugacheva wrote in her statement. “I am in solidarity with my husband, an honest, respectable and genuine person who is a true and incorruptible patriot of Russia, who wishes his Motherland prosperity, peaceful life, freedom of speech and the end of the death of our guys for illusory goals that are turning our country into a pariah and worsening the lives of our citizens.”

Moscow’s broadening definition of foreign agents has placed any organization based outside of the country at risk of sanctions if it receives support, not just funding, from abroad. That has worried representatives of Jewish groups that continue to seek to serve Russian Jews despite the war and its effects. 

The Jewish Agency for Israel, which facilitates emigration to Israel, is in the midst of a legal process that could result in the closure of its Russia operations in part because of its sharing of information about Russian Jews with others outside the country.



Tags Russia ukraine Russian Jewish Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
2

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
3

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
4

Why has Israel escalated its attacks against Iranian targets in Syria?

Illustrative image of an airstrike.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by